A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Pullman police interviewed Bryan Kohberger for job months before Idaho murders
SEATTLE — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department, according to public records reviewed by KING 5. Bryan Kohberger was one of four applicants for a doctoral-level graduate research assistantship for public safety...
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 23, 2023
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 23, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------- Caller Statement: microwave was on fire and smoke in the house. Law and fire responded. --------------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00626 Harassment. Incident Address: 1100 blk N POLK ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 10:02.
Bryan Kohberger submitted his DNA to genetic testing company: report
Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with murdering four University of Idaho students, wasn't identified from a direct hit in a DNA database, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger followed 3 female victims on Instagram before stabbings, report claims
Bryan Kohberger reportedly followed three female University of Idaho students on Instagram before allegedly killing them in November, a new report claims.
Viewpoint: Gov. Little on his legislative priorities and the Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little kicked off the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature on Jan. 9 with his State of the State Address. It's his opportunity to lay out his legislative and budget priorities for the year. The Republican, now starting his second term, calls this year's plan "Idaho First."
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information on Alleged Hit-and-Run on Lower Fords Creek Road
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:24 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred near mile marker 3 on Lower Fords Creek Road near Orofino, ID. According to a media release from the CCSO,...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's 'sick social experiment' examined by experts: 'Mind-blowing'
Dr. Phil and a panel of experts ranging from an attorney to a former FBI special agent theorized about the grim evidence presented against the suspect of the Idaho murders.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow
Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
