Moscow, ID

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 23, 2023

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 23, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------- Caller Statement: microwave was on fire and smoke in the house. Law and fire responded. --------------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00626 Harassment. Incident Address: 1100 blk N POLK ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 10:02.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake

The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play

PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
