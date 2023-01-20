Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream
Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss means every player featured in Netflix's 'Break Point' is no longer in Australian Open
And then there were none. Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round loss at the Australian Open means none of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary 'Break Point' have made it through to the second week in Melbourne.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Maya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons’ $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal Demand
The NBA player proposed to the “Love Island” host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended. Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.
'I was standing at the bar and my leg snapped in two': From shock diagnosis to Paralympic ambition
Refusing to let amputation sideline him from sport, Jake Woods is rebuilding his athletic career – only this time it’s his hands turning the pedals
Tennis-Pegula bows out with head held high despite another quarter-final exit
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Third seed Jessica Pegula may have been the strongest contender for the Australian Open title before Tuesday's quarter-final loss but the American said she would not beat herself up over missing out on a first Grand Slam semi-final yet again.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
Angry fans hurled food, beer, and plastic cups at a UFC star. Security had to escort him out the arena.
Brandon Moreno settled his rivalry in style against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 and was pelted with beer for his efforts.
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
Former tennis star Jelena Dokic slams trolls over offensive posts about her body
Former Australian tennis star Jelena Dokic has hit back at online trolls she says have bombarded her with negative comments about her body at the Australian Open.
Andy Murray targets ruthlessness and ranking after brutal Australian Open | Tumaini Carayol
Andy Murray has made undeniable recent strides but aged 35, could do with avoiding the epic encounters that have built his legacy
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! The Tennis Star Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae. The tennis player shared a photograph of her sonogram on Twitter and Instagram today, writing, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”. The sonogram was followed by a...
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
tennisuptodate.com
"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Ostapenko asked for opinion on line-calling system with usual brutally honest fashion, makes umpire James Keothavong laugh
Jelena Ostapenko made everyone laugh after beating Coco Gauff when she jokingly said that she doesn't believe in the line calling system. Ostapenko can be seen often looking at her box asking her coach whether the ball was in or not. She was asked about that and whether she believes that the system works and she was quite open saying:
Pele’s business manager has blasted claims the soccer legend died broke after his entourage took advantage of him
SOCCER legend Pele’s business manager has blasted claims he died broke after his entourage took advantage of him. Known as “O Rei” or the King of Football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento died aged 82 last month after battling colon cancer. Since then, rumors have been swirling about...
