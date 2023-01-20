5 things to know about the City Charter Review Commission
The current City Charter of Richmond dates back to 1948 , but it’s been almost two decades since the city took a good hard look at it. Last March, City Council adopted an ordinance to establish the City Charter Review Commission and tasked it with conducting a comprehensive analysis of the document.
Here are five things you need to know about the project.
In addition to attending meetings, Richmonders will be able to access an informational website and may be asked to complete short surveys as the review continues.
The commission has nine members 🏙City Council appointed the nine members of the commission. It’s chaired by Dr. Thad Williamson , a UR professor and civic activist. According to the ordinance, all members should have “substantial experience in local government ” and cannot be a current city employee .
The review will be comprehensive 🔍History and grammar nerds, unite. The commission will be looking at everything, including outdated text and clerical errors . It’ll also evaluate potential amendments that the Mayor or City Council members suggest.
It can recommend changes 📝Expect to see a lot of amendment suggestions to clean up language and grammar — but not just that. The ordinance specifically calls out that the commission could recommend things like staggered terms for City Council and other changes to the city’s “current form of government.”
Public participation is important 🗣The commission hosted its first public meeting last Thursday. It plans to put several more on the agenda this spring, including monthly work sessions that will be open to the public. We’ll keep readers updated when those are scheduled.
