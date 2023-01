5 things to know about the City Charter Review Commission

The current charter is from 1948. Photo by @takeone.aerial

The commission has nine members 🏙

The review will be comprehensive 🔍

It can recommend changes 📝

Public participation is important 🗣

There’s a deadline 🗓

The current City Charter of Richmond , but it’s beensince the city took a good hard look at it. Last March, City Council adopted an ordinance to establish theand tasked it with conducting aof the document.Here areabout the project.City Council appointed the nine members of the commission. It’s chaired by Dr. Thad Williamson , a UR professor and civic activist. According to the ordinance, all members should have “substantial experience in local governmentandThe commission will be looking at everything, including. It’ll also evaluatethat the Mayor or City Council members suggest.Expect to see a lot of amendment suggestions to clean up— but not just that. The ordinance specifically calls out that the commission could recommend things likeand other changes to the city’s “current form of government.”The commission hosted its first public meeting last Thursday. It plans to put several more on the agenda this spring, includingthat will be open to the public.In addition to attending meetings, Richmonders will be able toand may be asked toas the review continues.The ordinance says the group needs to sum up itsin a report to City Council. Once the final report has been submitted, City Council will have aany changes. City Council won’t be making the changes itself — amendments will have to go to the 2024 session of the