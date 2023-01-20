ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

5 things to know about the City Charter Review Commission

6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObncH_0kLhXyGG00

The current charter is from 1948.

Photo by @takeone.aerial

The current City Charter of Richmond dates back to 1948 , but it’s been almost two decades since the city took a good hard look at it. Last March, City Council adopted an ordinance to establish the
City Charter Review Commission and tasked it with conducting a comprehensive analysis of the document.

Here are five things you need to know about the project.

The commission has nine members 🏙

City Council appointed the nine members of the commission. It’s chaired by Dr. Thad Williamson , a UR professor and civic activist. According to the ordinance, all members should have “substantial experience in local government and cannot be a current city employee .

The review will be comprehensive 🔍

History and grammar nerds, unite. The commission will be looking at everything, including outdated text and clerical errors . It’ll also evaluate potential amendments that the Mayor or City Council members suggest.

It can recommend changes 📝

Expect to see a lot of amendment suggestions to clean up language and grammar — but not just that. The ordinance specifically calls out that the commission could recommend things like staggered terms for City Council and other changes to the city’s “current form of government.”

Public participation is important 🗣

The commission hosted its first public meeting last Thursday. It plans to put several more on the agenda this spring, including monthly work sessions that will be open to the public. We’ll keep readers updated when those are scheduled.

In addition to attending meetings, Richmonders will be able to access an informational website and may be asked to complete short surveys as the review continues.

There’s a deadline 🗓

The ordinance says the group needs to sum up its final recommendations
in a report to City Council by June 1 . Once the final report has been submitted, City Council will have a few months to consider any changes. City Council won’t be making the changes itself — amendments will have to go to the 2024 session of the General Assembly of Virginia .

Comments / 0

Related
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy