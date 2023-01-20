Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Arrest made in shooting deaths of two on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has made an arrest in the Friday (Jan. 19) shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the police department, 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. of Eugene has been arrested on two counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the First Degree.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th
EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
klcc.org
Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide
In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
nbc16.com
Police serve search warrant on man accused of dealing drugs to juveniles
EUGENE, Ore. — In early January the Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information regarding a man who was believed to be selling drugs to children around Lane County. LCSO detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and learned that the man, 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville, had been allegedly parking his...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
nbc16.com
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED AFTER LITTERING AT CAMP SITE
One person was jailed and one was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the male and female transients, both age 35, were contacted at their camp which is along the multi-use path between Interstate 5 and the Roseburg VA Medical Center. Trash was scattered on the ground around their campsite, along with a very large amount of trash piled up around their tent. Officers estimated there to be about 7 large trash bags worth of debris and trash around the camp.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED MAKEUP THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for the alleged theft of makeup, on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 7:30 p.m. the 59-year old was cited and released for second-degree theft after she allegedly stole nearly $562 worth of makeup from a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
kezi.com
One injured after crashing into power pole
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person took a trip to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, which itself collided with a power pole and knocked it over. Just after 7 a.m. on January 24, Eugene Springfield Fire officials were called to a vehicle that had...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON DRUG CHARGES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
A Roseburg man was jailed on drug charges, following a traffic stop early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV for traffic violations on Interstate Five at the Garden Valley Boulevard interchange, and recognized the passenger as 41-year old Tracy Fatkin. Fatkin consented...
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
nbc16.com
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
kezi.com
One Dead, after a shooting incident in West Eugene, Ongoing Investigation.
One Dead, after a shooting incident in West Eugene, Ongoing Investigation. Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and are asking for nearby surveillance video.
canbyfirst.com
One Critically Injured in Serious Collision Near Eagle Creek
Two patients had to be extracted and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a devastating crash on Clackamas Highway 224 Friday evening. The January 20 crash occurred just south of the Goose Creek bridge, between Barton and Eagle Creek, near the Philip Foster Farm historic site.
nbc16.com
Lebanon Firefighters respond to 2 residential fires, 1 RV blaze
Lebanon Firefighters were kept busy Monday morning, within the span of 5 hours fire crews were called to 2 residential fires and one fully involved motorhome fire. Monday was an early call for fire crews, at 2:45 a.m., Lebanon Firefighters were dispatched to a possible house fire in the Tennessee Road area. Officials say that residents woke to the sounds of screaming smoke detectors and their home filled with smoke.
Multiple crashes in Marion County due to ice
SALEM, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to several crashes throughout Marion County on Sunday with icy roads being the major factor. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said there were at least 11 crashes between midnight and early Sunday night, some which resulted in serious injuries. One on Sunnyside Road...
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN SHOOTING
January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.
