NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says the man who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path five years ago in a bid to impress a terrorist group was happy with himself when he met FBI agents later that day. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Richman told a Manhattan federal court jury Tuesday in closing arguments that Sayfullo Saipov was smiling and proud after the Oct. 31, 2017 attack with a rented truck. Richman urged them to convict Saipov of all charges. A defense lawyer, though, said they should at least spare his client on a racketeering charge by rejecting the prosecution’s claim that he killed people so he could join the Islamic State group.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO