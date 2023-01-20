ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Prosecutor: After killing 8 on bike path, motorist was happy

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says the man who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path five years ago in a bid to impress a terrorist group was happy with himself when he met FBI agents later that day. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Richman told a Manhattan federal court jury Tuesday in closing arguments that Sayfullo Saipov was smiling and proud after the Oct. 31, 2017 attack with a rented truck. Richman urged them to convict Saipov of all charges. A defense lawyer, though, said they should at least spare his client on a racketeering charge by rejecting the prosecution’s claim that he killed people so he could join the Islamic State group.
Nurses ratify contracts after strike at two NYC hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses who went on strike this month at two major New York City hospitals have ratified the contracts that were hammered out to end the walkout. Their union, called the New York State Nurses Association, said Tuesday that 98% of nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center voted in favor of the contracts. They include raises totaling 19% over three years, commitments to hire more nurses and new provisions to enforce promised staffing levels. Messages seeking comment were sent to the hospitals. Together, they employ over 7,000 union nurses.
