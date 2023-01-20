Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Second Providence bank employee admits to fraud
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The second former bank employee admitted to stealing and sharing sensitive information from her employer, according to the R.I. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said 24-year-old Isha-Lee Savage admitted to sharing screenshots and information from Santander Bank, that disclosed customer account information on Tuesday. Court...
fallriverreporter.com
ABC6.com
iheart.com
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
GoLocalProv
ABC6.com
NECN
RI Pizza Delivery Driver Describes Robbery at Gunpoint
A pizza delivery driver shared what happened when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three people in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday. The driver told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV anonymously that the robbery took place as the Vasilios Pizza driver was about to make his last delivery of the night. "They...
ABC6.com
Ocean State dispensary customers among those affected by online scams
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Better Business Bureau for the greater New England region said scams are affecting marijuana dispensary customers. According to the BBB, scammers create fake, online dispensary menus similar to local medical and recreational retailers. BBB officials said customers pay through a digital wallet app and...
ABC6.com
Police departments nationwide face staffing shortages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Police Department is looking for new officers to join the force. Police noted in a press release Friday that they’re is looking for both new recruits and certified police officers. The department is one of thousands nationwide who’ve faced staffing shortages within...
ABC6.com
Two Rhode Islanders arrested with over 1,000 grams of drugs, illegal weapons
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Rhode Island men were arrested Thursday after being caught with over 1,000 grams of drugs and weapons in a home during a drug bust by Rhode Island State Police, DEA, and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. Odell Lora, 31, of East...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Mass. drug trafficking organization sentenced to prison after 1.7 kilos of cocaine, 27lbs of marijuana, $200k in cash, 200 rounds of ammo, 11 firearms seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced Thursday for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Matthew Drayton of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 50 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In August 2022, Drayton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Extreme atrocity and cruelty: Man convicted in murder of 25-year-old from Worcester
An Essex County Superior Court jury on Monday convicted a Lynn man in the 2020 murder of a 25-year-old man from Worcester. The jury found Derell Guy, 37, of Lynn, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan Omar Mendez-Hernandez. The jury, sitting in Lawrence, also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
iheart.com
Woman gets 7 years for deadly DUI crash
The woman charged in a deadly DUI crash nearly three years ago pleaded guilty Monday.
BBB lists 3 scams to watch out for in 2023
Scammers are often one step ahead of their potential victims, which is why the Better Business Bureau is urging everyone to remain vigilant.
GoLocalProv
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
‘I just shot a kid’: Court hears 911 call made after officer-involved shooting
Witness testimony resumed Monday morning in the assault trial of Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan.
