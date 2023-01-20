FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team (2-1) battled for four hours Saturday before falling 5-2 to South Florida (1-3) at the FGCU Tennis Complex. "This was a good match for us. Hat's off to USF, as I felt they stayed tough in the singles to earn the win," said FGCU head men's tennis coach CJ Weber. "We did our job in the doubles. As for singles, this team is very close. We're off to a good start with the things we're focusing on … we just need to stay on top of it and not have any let-ups. We're looking forward to FAU."

