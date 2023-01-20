ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU's Coleman Continued Family Legacy Into MLB

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- FGCU baseball coaches Dave Tollett and Rusty McKee made Casey Coleman an offer he hoped to hear. Maybe he even needed to hear. The offer led the former Mariner High star in Cape Coral to becoming a two-way star for the Eagles, a major league pitcher and now, an FGCU Hall of Famer.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Fall Short at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 26 FGCU women's basketball team (18-3 overall, 6-1 ASUN Conference) dropped its first league game of the season, falling to Liberty 88-78 in overtime Saturday evening. The loss snaps the Green & Blue's 10-game winning streak, and FGCU's six-game road run. It also marked...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Inducts 2023 Class of Athletics Hall of Fame

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Five illustrious FGCU student-athletes – softball player Carmen (Paez) Jimenez, men's golfer Derek Lamely, baseball players Richard Bleier and Casey Coleman, and softball/volleyball standout Cheyenne Jenks – were inducted as the 2023 Class of the FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night in a ceremony at the Cohen Student Union.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Tennis Drops 5-2 Decision to South Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team (2-1) battled for four hours Saturday before falling 5-2 to South Florida (1-3) at the FGCU Tennis Complex. "This was a good match for us. Hat's off to USF, as I felt they stayed tough in the singles to earn the win," said FGCU head men's tennis coach CJ Weber. "We did our job in the doubles. As for singles, this team is very close. We're off to a good start with the things we're focusing on … we just need to stay on top of it and not have any let-ups. We're looking forward to FAU."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women’s Tennis Earns Sweep Of Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's tennis team (3-1) cruised to victory on a chilly Saturday afternoon, sweeping Florida A&M (0-1) 4-0 at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex. Due to inclement weather and delays, no doubles matches were played. Sophomore Gabriela Macias (Barranquilla, Colombia/Colegio Fontan) earned the Eagles' first...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short At FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's tennis team (2-1) fought hard Friday against Florida State, but fell to the Seminoles (1-0) 6-1 at the Scott Speicher Tennis Complex. "Florida State is a tough team, and they came out in doubles competing well," said FGCU head womens tennis coach Courtney Vernon. "Today was a great opportunity to grow and get better. The ladies learned a lot from competing today, and we look forward to playing tomorrow morning again."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Kennesaw State a Stern Test to FGCU’s Record Home Win Streak

FORT MYERS, Fla. – With the program's all-time consecutive home wins streak at the 13 and counting, the FGCU men's basketball team (14-6 overall, 4-3 ASUN Conference) takes on perhaps its sternest conference opponent yet – facing visiting Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alico Arena. The game is available to view on ESPN+.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy