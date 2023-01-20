ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

WBKO

Police officers injured in restaurant assault

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday afternoon. Major Terry Flatt told WBKO News police got a call around 3:05 p.m. of a dispute between a customer and employees of the restaurant. When police responded, the customer...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Report: Juveniles at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attack staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three juvenile offenders in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery orchestrated an attack on the staff of Warren Juvenile Detention Center, according to a Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Department of Juvenile Justice report. According to officials, all youth in the...
wcluradio.com

Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager

GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
GLASGOW, KY
whopam.com

Two injured in US 79 accident

Driver fatigue was a factor in a rear-end collision Tuesday morning on US 79 in Guthrie that injured both drivers. Guthrie Police Sgt. Kevin Saunders says 23-year old Austin Burden of Morgantown was southbound near Novelis just before 6 a.m. when he said he fell asleep at the wheel and struck the rear of a car driven by 28-year old Amber Rosser of Lewisburg, who was preparing to turn into a construction site.
MORGANTOWN, KY
WBKO

BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities have confirmed a water line hit impacting water pressure and service in some areas. The BGMU said in a social media post that an AT&T contractor hit a water line impacting customers on Wellington, Dorchester, St. Albans, Foxmoor, Scott Lane and the surrounding areas.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow Schools releases letter following student medical issue

GLASGOW — School officials at Glasgow Independent Schools released guidance to parents Friday after a student suffered a medical emergency Friday morning at Glasgow High. The district said in a letter that a student was transported to the hospital, which caused concern, confusion and anxiety among students. The school system spoke with the student’s family sometime Friday and said they “passed along the love and support from all the staff and students in our school district.”
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Glasgow, Barren Co. leaders meet with Gov. Beshear, other state leaders

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, local leaders in Glasgow and Barren County met with Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials to discuss goals and growth opportunities in the area. “We need to have open communications with Frankfort,” said State Representative Steve Riley. Barren County State Representative Steve...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night. Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Ever-expanding Downtown Glasgow welcomes new bakery

GLASGOW, Ky. – The ever-growing Downtown Glasgow is celebrating another win with the addition of a new shop. And in this case, the win is especially sweet. Sweet Basil Bakeshop & Mercantile is a new attraction for tourists and residents alike. The artisan bakery specializes in fresh bread and...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protest local restaurant

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Residents return back to Metcalfe Health Care Center. The latest news and weather. Russellville PD investigates thefts at car dealership. Updated: 10 hours ago. The latest news and weather. More details emerge on the stabbing at Southern Lanes. Updated: 10...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was January 17, when the BG Freedom Walkers protested the invitation for former sergeant Jonathan Mattingly to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky. Reports circulated that the event had been rescheduled, but the NAACP says...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

