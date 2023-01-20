Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
3 youth offenders 'orchestrate' attack on juvenile detention center staff, DJJ reports
BOWLING GREEN, KY — The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice says three youth offenders "orchestrated" an attack on staff at Warren Juvenile Detention Center Monday evening, injuring one staff member. According to a Tuesday release, the incident occured when staff entered the "living unit" of the facility, ordering the...
WBKO
Police officers injured in restaurant assault
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday afternoon. Major Terry Flatt told WBKO News police got a call around 3:05 p.m. of a dispute between a customer and employees of the restaurant. When police responded, the customer...
WBKO
Report: Juveniles at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attack staff
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three juvenile offenders in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery orchestrated an attack on the staff of Warren Juvenile Detention Center, according to a Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Department of Juvenile Justice report. According to officials, all youth in the...
wcluradio.com
Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager
GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
WBKO
Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
whopam.com
Two injured in US 79 accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a rear-end collision Tuesday morning on US 79 in Guthrie that injured both drivers. Guthrie Police Sgt. Kevin Saunders says 23-year old Austin Burden of Morgantown was southbound near Novelis just before 6 a.m. when he said he fell asleep at the wheel and struck the rear of a car driven by 28-year old Amber Rosser of Lewisburg, who was preparing to turn into a construction site.
WBKO
BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities have confirmed a water line hit impacting water pressure and service in some areas. The BGMU said in a social media post that an AT&T contractor hit a water line impacting customers on Wellington, Dorchester, St. Albans, Foxmoor, Scott Lane and the surrounding areas.
wcluradio.com
Three sworn in as newest members of Glasgow EPB; city pool, stadium discussed
GLASGOW — Three people, including one councilmember, were sworn in as the newest board members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors at a meeting of the Glasgow Council Monday evening. Those three individuals included Robert Oliver, a newcomer who will fill the unexpired term of Beau Jones;...
wnky.com
Glasgow High School placed on lock down, student suffers medical emergency
GLASGOW, Ky. – Friday morning, students at Glasgow High School were placed in lock down status. We’re learning that a student suffered a medical emergency. News 40 spoke to a member of the Barren County Board of Education who tells us a student suffered from a drug overdose.
WBKO
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
WBKO
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Schools releases letter following student medical issue
GLASGOW — School officials at Glasgow Independent Schools released guidance to parents Friday after a student suffered a medical emergency Friday morning at Glasgow High. The district said in a letter that a student was transported to the hospital, which caused concern, confusion and anxiety among students. The school system spoke with the student’s family sometime Friday and said they “passed along the love and support from all the staff and students in our school district.”
WBKO
Glasgow, Barren Co. leaders meet with Gov. Beshear, other state leaders
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, local leaders in Glasgow and Barren County met with Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials to discuss goals and growth opportunities in the area. “We need to have open communications with Frankfort,” said State Representative Steve Riley. Barren County State Representative Steve...
WBKO
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night. Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According...
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
wnky.com
BG Freedom Walkers gather in front of local restaurant, protesting recent event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Join News 40 Reporter Meghann Stamps LIVE @ BG Freedom Walker’s protest against Anna’s Greek Restaurant. Tune into News 40 @ 10 p.m. for tonight’s full story.
WBKO
City of Auburn expands veteran banner project, addresses recent community comments
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Auburn is expanding its banner program honoring veterans in their community. Last year, the city introduced the program where banners featuring the image, name, and service branch of local veterans lined Main Street. Promotion for the event was advertised on the Facebook page...
wnky.com
Ever-expanding Downtown Glasgow welcomes new bakery
GLASGOW, Ky. – The ever-growing Downtown Glasgow is celebrating another win with the addition of a new shop. And in this case, the win is especially sweet. Sweet Basil Bakeshop & Mercantile is a new attraction for tourists and residents alike. The artisan bakery specializes in fresh bread and...
WBKO
Bowling Green Freedom Walkers protest local restaurant
WBKO
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was January 17, when the BG Freedom Walkers protested the invitation for former sergeant Jonathan Mattingly to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky. Reports circulated that the event had been rescheduled, but the NAACP says...
