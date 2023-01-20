ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Driver charged after leaving car to be crushed by train on Ashland tracks

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The person responsible for driving a car onto the train tracks at the England Street crossing and leaving the vehicle to be crushed by an oncoming train has been charged, Ashland Police say.

Police say Lizzeth Calderon Henriquez was charged on Thursday, Jan. 19 in connection to the incident, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. In a video of the incident, the driver of the car is seen driving underneath a descending railroad crossing arm, parking the car in the tracks, getting out of the car and leaving the scene before a train barreled into the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNc27_0kLhWhp200
Police said the car was driving westbound when the driver proceeded through the railroad crossing, even though the crossing arm poles were coming down. The driver then got out of the car, and casually walked away from it before the train, traveling southbound, smashed into the vehicle. (Photo Courtesy of Mike Cyr, Virtual Railfan)

Henriquez was charged with misdemeanor hit and run, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without insurance for the collision with the train.

“Subsequent to an investigation, it was determined that there was no intentional effort on the part of the driver to damage or interfere with train operations or critical infrastructure,” Ashland Police said in a release.

Comments / 6

Kevin Funai
4d ago

is she being held accountable for damage to the Train, the tracks or the gates? It sounds that this person is getting off rather light for intentionally leaving the car on the tracks, there is nothing accidental about driving under a lowering gate unless there is a vehicle malfunction which doesn't seem to be the case here! Luckily it wasn't a passenger train and luckily there wasn't a derailment!

Reply
6
 

