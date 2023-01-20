Graceland preps for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday’s public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.
According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland.‘May you rest in peace’ Dolly Parton releases statement on Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Her gravesite is in Graceland’s meditation garden. Her son Benjamin, and father Elvis Presley, are also buried there, as are Elvis’ parents.
Graceland says fans will have a chance to view the gravesite on Sunday after a public memorial service.
A large tent has been assembled on the front lawn, and there are reports that a stage will be set up, though we don’t yet know who will speak, or perform.Fans mourning Lisa Marie Presley’s death at age 54
The service starts at 9 a.m. Gates open two hours earlier at 7. While the service is free, parking is $10.
Graceland also plans to stream the memorial service live.Lisa Marie Presley will be buried next to her son at Graceland
Lisa Marie died last Thursday at the age of 54.
Her family is asking that in lieu of flowers fans make a contribution to the Elvis Presley charitable foundation. The organization supports several causes in the Memphis and Whitehaven area, mostly focused on the arts, education and children’s programs.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
