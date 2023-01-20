Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Cops Chased Her For Miles. When She Finally Pulled Over She Had A “Good” ExcuseMajestic NewsEnid, OK
Digging For Selenite Crystals in OklahomaThe Fiction AddictionJet, OK
A young mom was last seen with her boyfriend when she vanished without a trace. What happened to Kendra Battelo?Fatim HemrajEnid, OK
Related
How To Watch Athena Brownfield Funeral
The funeral for Athena Brownfield will be held in Enid at the Stride Bank Center at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If you want to watch the funeral, a livestream is available on YouTube HERE. For more information on Athena Brownfield, CLICK HERE.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
news9.com
Portion Of I-35 In Guthrie Named For Oklahoma Couple
This grass along I-35 wasn’t here when the highway was planned, it was actually the work of Clarence and Ethel Branch. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we could get that section around Guthrie of I-35, named the Clarence and Ethel Branch, memorial highway,” said Brent Stockwell, the grandson of Clarence and Ethel Branch.
Road Conditions Improving In Edmond
The snow is falling in Edmond on Tuesday. News 9's Chris Yu reports on road conditions in Edmond and shares his first-ever snowman.
news9.com
1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire
One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon convenience store worker accused of embezzlement
A former Yukon convenience store worker faces prison time for allegedly embezzling more than $7,000 from the business. El Reno’s Stephannie Louise Myers, 41, was charged Jan. 9 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement. The felony crime is punishable by up to five years in state prison, a maximum $5,000 fine and restitution.
Oklahoma marijuana grow facility building total loss after fire in downtown Tonkawa
The fire at Kongfei Green LLC Marijuana Grow Facility started just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday and crews worked all morning into the afternoon to knock the fire out.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 9-17
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
kaynewscow.com
Water will be shut off in some areas on Monday and Tuesday
PONCA CITY — Officials report that water will be shut off in the following locations on Monday and Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Monday the water will be off north of Hartford on El Camino to possibly Willow Ave. On Tuesday, water will be off south of Hartford on El...
KAKE TV
Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in animal cruelty case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued by the Kay County District Court for Kelsey Lee Nichols, 31, Ponca City, who is charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that on Aug. 21, an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of N. Osage regarding animal abuse.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon baby killer gets life without parole
EL RENO – A Yukon baby killer has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in state prison. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, was sentenced Jan. 17 in Canadian County District Court to serve life without the possibility of parole for causing the September 2020 death of 10-month-old Paisley Cearley.
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
news9.com
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
Comments / 0