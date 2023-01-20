ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut, TN

WATE

Lobsters take over LETN for Lobster Thermidor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Lobster Thermidor Day falls on January 24th this year, and while we don’t exactly have lobster thermidor, we are still bringing the lobster to you. Reagan’s inside of Marble City Market offers many different lobster rolls for you to get your seafood fix...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes. Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse. Elephants and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Providing mentors for kids with parents in jail

The Knoxville Leadership Foundation has been mobilizing volunteers and serving people for over 25 years. One of the programming initiatives, Amachi, hopes more men will join its mentorship program. Providing mentors for kids with parents in jail. The Knoxville Leadership Foundation has been mobilizing volunteers and serving people for over...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members will discuss a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wants to change that, and brought the issue up to city leaders. The co-founder of the group, Julia Roy, said they followed the guidelines of what Johnson City put into law a few years ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Savings Check Up helps Knox County seniors save big headed into 2023

In this week's segment with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging, Angela Bartlett spoke about the Savings Check Up that is available for older adults looking to save in Knox County. Savings Check Up helps Knox County seniors save big …. In this week's segment with the Knoxville-Knox County...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

William “Mike” Goodman, Rockwood

William “Mike” Goodman, age 69, Retired Lieutenant with the Berry Hill Police Department in Berry Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee. Lieutenant (Ret.) Goodman was a long-time Law Enforcement Officer, serving most of his law enforcement career with Berry Hill Police Department. While serving the citizens and community of Berry Hill, he was injured in the Line of Duty, and for his heroic actions was awarded the Medal of Valor, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart, and was also inducted into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Following retirement, he was a Security Officer with the St. Thomas Hospital and the Baptist Hospital, both in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting, and sharing memories of his career with friends and family. He was an avid dog lover and always enjoyed helping anyone he could. Most of all, Mike was a loving and beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willora Smith Goodman.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WATE

Safire Technology Group expanding into Knoxville

A company that aims to "transform the car industry" is expanding into Knoxville. A company that aims to "transform the car industry" is expanding into Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa Walmart

CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi...
ALCOA, TN

