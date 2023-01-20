Read full article on original website
WATE
Lobsters take over LETN for Lobster Thermidor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Lobster Thermidor Day falls on January 24th this year, and while we don’t exactly have lobster thermidor, we are still bringing the lobster to you. Reagan’s inside of Marble City Market offers many different lobster rolls for you to get your seafood fix...
Knoxville dad gives blood in honor of daughter with childhood cancer
A few minutes in a chair at MEDIC Regional Blood Center amounting to a life saving donation for one Knoxville dad.
List: Performers at Southern Skies Music Festival in Knoxville
The Southern Skies Music Festival returns to World's Fair Park in May and organizers on Tuesday announced who will perform at two-day event.
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes. Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse. Elephants and...
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well. Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful...
WATE
Providing mentors for kids with parents in jail
The Knoxville Leadership Foundation has been mobilizing volunteers and serving people for over 25 years. One of the programming initiatives, Amachi, hopes more men will join its mentorship program. Providing mentors for kids with parents in jail. The Knoxville Leadership Foundation has been mobilizing volunteers and serving people for over...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members will discuss a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wants to change that, and brought the issue up to city leaders. The co-founder of the group, Julia Roy, said they followed the guidelines of what Johnson City put into law a few years ago.
WATE
Savings Check Up helps Knox County seniors save big headed into 2023
In this week's segment with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging, Angela Bartlett spoke about the Savings Check Up that is available for older adults looking to save in Knox County. Savings Check Up helps Knox County seniors save big …. In this week's segment with the Knoxville-Knox County...
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
Rock legend Stevie Nicks announces Knoxville concert
The first woman to ever be inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces on Monday she will perform in Knoxville later this year.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
bbbtv12.com
William “Mike” Goodman, Rockwood
William “Mike” Goodman, age 69, Retired Lieutenant with the Berry Hill Police Department in Berry Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee. Lieutenant (Ret.) Goodman was a long-time Law Enforcement Officer, serving most of his law enforcement career with Berry Hill Police Department. While serving the citizens and community of Berry Hill, he was injured in the Line of Duty, and for his heroic actions was awarded the Medal of Valor, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart, and was also inducted into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Following retirement, he was a Security Officer with the St. Thomas Hospital and the Baptist Hospital, both in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting, and sharing memories of his career with friends and family. He was an avid dog lover and always enjoyed helping anyone he could. Most of all, Mike was a loving and beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willora Smith Goodman.
WATE
Safire Technology Group expanding into Knoxville
A company that aims to "transform the car industry" is expanding into Knoxville. A company that aims to "transform the car industry" is expanding into Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Good Morning...
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WATE
Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa Walmart
CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
