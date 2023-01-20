William “Mike” Goodman, age 69, Retired Lieutenant with the Berry Hill Police Department in Berry Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee. Lieutenant (Ret.) Goodman was a long-time Law Enforcement Officer, serving most of his law enforcement career with Berry Hill Police Department. While serving the citizens and community of Berry Hill, he was injured in the Line of Duty, and for his heroic actions was awarded the Medal of Valor, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart, and was also inducted into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Following retirement, he was a Security Officer with the St. Thomas Hospital and the Baptist Hospital, both in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting, and sharing memories of his career with friends and family. He was an avid dog lover and always enjoyed helping anyone he could. Most of all, Mike was a loving and beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willora Smith Goodman.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO