A 16-year-old driver died after crashing into a Huron Valley School District bus while making a left turn in Milford Township on Thursday afternoon.

The teenager, Jordan Shenberger, was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road at about 2 p.m. when he was struck while turning in front of a school bus heading eastbound on Cooley Lake Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Shenberger was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash.

Shenberger and the 62-year-old bus driver were both wearing seat belts, according to preliminary findings of the investigation. The driver of the school bus and the two passengers onboard, males, 18 and 29, did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

More: Algonac State Park campground to get full-hookup sites

More: Clarkston gas station owner helps Oakland County lottery club realize it won huge jackpot

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident," Huron Valley Schools District Superintendent Paul Salah said in a statement provided to the Free Press on Friday. "This loss tremendously affects our Huron Valley School district and the entire community."

Shenberger was a student at Lakeland High School. Huron Valley Schools District is providing counseling for staff and students who need it.

"My heart goes out to the family during this difficult time," the statement from Salah continues. "No family member should ever know the tragedy of losing a child."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to preliminary findings by the sheriff's office.

Contact Miriam Marini: mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Highland Township teen killed in crash with school bus