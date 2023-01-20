ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

scvnews.com

Friday Night Youth Pick-Up Soccer Games Coming to COC

The College of the Canyons women’s and men’s soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility. Pick-up soccer games serve as a great supplement...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses

A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others. “Our hearts are broken for those lost,” said Oak Canyon Equestrian in its crowd-funding...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:. Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 to Saturday, Jan. 28.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness. All five members unanimously approved the motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade

The blockade, in effect since Dec. 12, 2022, has cut off 120,000 Armenians from food, medicine and other essential supplies. Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-author Supervisor Lindsey Horvath introduced the motion that sparked the Board’s action. “This is a humanitarian crisis that impacts our County, which is home to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. During...

