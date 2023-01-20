Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police find 40k grams, marijuana operation in home of Evendale shooting suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home. Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford’s home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit. When...
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
WLWT 5
Police responding to Tall Oaks Circle in Harrison for a reported assault with injuries
HARRISON, Ohio — Police responding to Tall Oaks Circle in Harrison for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank
MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Butler Co. man
BUTLER COUNTY — A DNA comparison has confirmed the fourth body found in Mexico belongs to a Butler Co. man, José Gutiérrez, missing since December, according to news partners at WCPO. On Jan. 20, Mexican authorities identified three out of four bodies discovered as Gutiérrez fiancee, Daniela...
7 people, including police officer injured in 2 separate crashes in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Seven people were injured, including an officer after two separate serious crashes in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Huber Heights, police were notified by Harrison Township deputies that a white BMW that was reported stolen out of Clark County had fled from them and rammed a car in the process.
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
WKRC
CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
WKRC
Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
Woman says she was dragged from car after couple stole puppy in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman said an SUV dragged her when she tried to stop two people from stealing her dog. Kelsie Wilcoxen got a brindle pit bull puppy named Sheeba for Christmas. Less than a week later she was in a Family Dollar parking lot when a man...
wnewsj.com
17-year-old arrested for alleged bomb threat
WILMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school. Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.
WLWT 5
Driver arrested after car crashes into house in Mt. Lookout
CINCINNATI — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after police found a car crashed into a Mount Lookout home. It happened on Herschel Woods Lane around 2 a.m. No one inside the home was injured, but a building inspector was called to see if the home is still stable.
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
WKRC
2 men, including one from Cincinnati, arrested for cold case murder from 1997
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Ohio men were arrested outside Toledo for a homicide that happened in 1997. The United States Marshals Service arrested Richardo Sepulveda, a 51-year-old from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, a 49-year-old from Toledo, on Tuesday in connection to the cold case homicide of “John Doe,” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
Middletown man faces 61 years in connection to officer-involved shooting
When law enforcement officers attempted to extract Hubbard using a K-9, Hubbard fired repeatedly at the officers, discharging five rounds before his gun jammed, the release states.
WKRC
Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Elmwood Place over the weekend. St. Bernard Police were patrolling Elmwood Place and responded to the shooting at a home on Vine Street near Township Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found Ross...
