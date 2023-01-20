ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Related
Jake Wells

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin

Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
DUBLIN, OH
WKRC

CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

17-year-old arrested for alleged bomb threat

WILMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school. Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Driver arrested after car crashes into house in Mt. Lookout

CINCINNATI — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after police found a car crashed into a Mount Lookout home. It happened on Herschel Woods Lane around 2 a.m. No one inside the home was injured, but a building inspector was called to see if the home is still stable.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men, including one from Cincinnati, arrested for cold case murder from 1997

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Ohio men were arrested outside Toledo for a homicide that happened in 1997. The United States Marshals Service arrested Richardo Sepulveda, a 51-year-old from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, a 49-year-old from Toledo, on Tuesday in connection to the cold case homicide of “John Doe,” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Elmwood Place over the weekend. St. Bernard Police were patrolling Elmwood Place and responded to the shooting at a home on Vine Street near Township Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found Ross...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH

