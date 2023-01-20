The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 45 new drugs in 2022.1 Though the number of approvals was the lowest since 2016, nearly half of them are expected to become blockbusters, meaning greater than $1 billion in annual sales.2 The approved cohort is impressive, with expectations particularly high for Bristol Myers Squibb’s psoriasis therapy, Alnylam’s ATTR polyneuropathy drug, and Gilead’s new HIV treatment. The FDA also approved a record five cell and gene therapies last year, bringing total approved cell and gene therapies to 19.3, 4 Among them, bluebird bio’s beta thalassemia gene therapy and CLS-uniQure co-developed Hemgenix for Hemophilia B stand out.

