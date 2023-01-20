Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID
Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
FDA declines to grant accelerated approval for Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's treatment
The US Food and Drug Administration declined to grant accelerated approval to an experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, and requested additional data from Eli Lilly and Company, the drug maker.
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
The promising new Alzheimer's drugs to watch — and the far-out ideas that could reshape how we treat the disease
Two Alzheimer's drugs, Biogen's Leqembi and Eli Lilly's donanemab, treat the disease by focusing on amyloidosis, or plaque build-up in the brain.
KCCI.com
'This is promising': Trials show new medication can slow progression of Alzheimer's
Doctors say a new drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat Alzheimer's could help slow down the disease. The FDA recently approved Leqembi, a medication targeted to help treat patients with mild cognitive impairment or MCI. It works by slowing the progression of the disease. "There...
What Older Americans Need to Know About Taking Paxlovid
A new coronavirus variant is circulating, the most transmissible one yet. Hospitalizations of infected patients are rising. And older adults represent nearly 90% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 in recent months, the largest portion since the start of the pandemic. What does that mean for people 65 and older catching...
AOL Corp
Medical experts divided on whether 2nd FDA-approved Alzheimer's drug provides a benefit
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a drug that may help patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s by slowing down the progression of the disease. In clinical trials, the drug, called lecanemab, reduced the rate of cognitive decline among participants. But doctors and health experts are divided...
aiexpress.io
FDA approved Leqembi for Alzheimer’s disease treatment
Alzheimer’s illness is an irreversible, progressive mind dysfunction. It slowly destroys reminiscence and considering expertise and, ultimately, the power to hold out easy duties. Though the exact origins of Alzheimer’s will not be completely understood, it’s identified that abnormalities mark the illness within the mind, comparable to amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary, or tau, tangles, which result in the lack of neurons and the connections they type. These adjustments have an effect on an individual’s reminiscence and thought processes.
beingpatient.com
FDA Declines Rush Request for Alzheimer’s Drug Donanemab
The FDA rejected Eli Lilly’s request to expedite the approval process for experimental Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, but the drug’s Phase 3 trial is carrying forward as planned. According to drugmaker Eli Lilly, the FDA has rejected the company’s application for the FDA’s “Accelerated Approval” designation for experimental...
beingpatient.com
The Seven Stages of Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s is a journey. Each of this disease’s seven stages is a new world of experiences and questions. To help guide people living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, and loved ones through the tumultuous experience of Alzheimer’s disease, the Being Patient editorial team — with input from the field’s leading scientific experts — has developed an interactive guide to answer pressing questions about each of the seven distinct stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
Home Drug Infusions Can Be Dangerous, But Many Home Care Staff Aren't Trained
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Intravenous (IV) lines are generally associated with medical centers — picture a patient in a hospital bed, an IV drip-dropping needed fluids, nutrients and medicines into their arm.
Nearly 1 in 4 Hospital Patients Have Harmful Event During Their Stay
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Nearly one quarter of hospitalized people experience a harmful event during their stay, a new study finds. However, most of the bad outcomes are not preventable because they’re related to known side effects from medications or risks of surgery. The findings were published Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Benzinga
Another Year of Blockbuster Drug and Treatment Approvals Possible in 2023
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 45 new drugs in 2022.1 Though the number of approvals was the lowest since 2016, nearly half of them are expected to become blockbusters, meaning greater than $1 billion in annual sales.2 The approved cohort is impressive, with expectations particularly high for Bristol Myers Squibb’s psoriasis therapy, Alnylam’s ATTR polyneuropathy drug, and Gilead’s new HIV treatment. The FDA also approved a record five cell and gene therapies last year, bringing total approved cell and gene therapies to 19.3, 4 Among them, bluebird bio’s beta thalassemia gene therapy and CLS-uniQure co-developed Hemgenix for Hemophilia B stand out.
McKnight's
Screen for depression to help prevent functional decline in seniors, clinicians urged
Older adults with depression are more than five times more likely to experience decline in activities of daily living and instrumental activities of daily living, a new study has found. Decline was more pronounced in socially vulnerable racial groups, investigators reported. Researchers analyzed data from more than 16,000 participants aged...
Lebanon-Express
12 steps to reduce your risk of dementia
Dementia is now the most feared consequence of aging, but many people are not doing enough to ward it off in later life.
physiciansweekly.com
Erenumab for Chronic Migraine Patients Who are Treatment-resistant or Difficult to Treat
The following is the summary of “Medium-term real-world data for erenumab in 177 treatment resistant or difficult to treat chronic migraine patients: persistence and patient reported outcome measures after 17–30 months,” published in the January 2023 issue of Headache and Pain by Troy, et al. Numerous migraine...
