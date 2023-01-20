ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID

Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
PsyPost

A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
KCCI.com

'This is promising': Trials show new medication can slow progression of Alzheimer's

Doctors say a new drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat Alzheimer's could help slow down the disease. The FDA recently approved Leqembi, a medication targeted to help treat patients with mild cognitive impairment or MCI. It works by slowing the progression of the disease. "There...
POZ

What Older Americans Need to Know About Taking Paxlovid

A new coronavirus variant is circulating, the most transmissible one yet. Hospitalizations of infected patients are rising. And older adults represent nearly 90% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 in recent months, the largest portion since the start of the pandemic. What does that mean for people 65 and older catching...
aiexpress.io

FDA approved Leqembi for Alzheimer’s disease treatment

Alzheimer’s illness is an irreversible, progressive mind dysfunction. It slowly destroys reminiscence and considering expertise and, ultimately, the power to hold out easy duties. Though the exact origins of Alzheimer’s will not be completely understood, it’s identified that abnormalities mark the illness within the mind, comparable to amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary, or tau, tangles, which result in the lack of neurons and the connections they type. These adjustments have an effect on an individual’s reminiscence and thought processes.
beingpatient.com

FDA Declines Rush Request for Alzheimer’s Drug Donanemab

The FDA rejected Eli Lilly’s request to expedite the approval process for experimental Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, but the drug’s Phase 3 trial is carrying forward as planned. According to drugmaker Eli Lilly, the FDA has rejected the company’s application for the FDA’s “Accelerated Approval” designation for experimental...
beingpatient.com

The Seven Stages of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is a journey. Each of this disease’s seven stages is a new world of experiences and questions. To help guide people living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, and loved ones through the tumultuous experience of Alzheimer’s disease, the Being Patient editorial team — with input from the field’s leading scientific experts — has developed an interactive guide to answer pressing questions about each of the seven distinct stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
HealthDay

Nearly 1 in 4 Hospital Patients Have Harmful Event During Their Stay

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Nearly one quarter of hospitalized people experience a harmful event during their stay, a new study finds. However, most of the bad outcomes are not preventable because they’re related to known side effects from medications or risks of surgery. The findings were published Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Benzinga

Another Year of Blockbuster Drug and Treatment Approvals Possible in 2023

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 45 new drugs in 2022.1 Though the number of approvals was the lowest since 2016, nearly half of them are expected to become blockbusters, meaning greater than $1 billion in annual sales.2 The approved cohort is impressive, with expectations particularly high for Bristol Myers Squibb’s psoriasis therapy, Alnylam’s ATTR polyneuropathy drug, and Gilead’s new HIV treatment. The FDA also approved a record five cell and gene therapies last year, bringing total approved cell and gene therapies to 19.3, 4 Among them, bluebird bio’s beta thalassemia gene therapy and CLS-uniQure co-developed Hemgenix for Hemophilia B stand out.
McKnight's

Screen for depression to help prevent functional decline in seniors, clinicians urged

Older adults with depression are more than five times more likely to experience decline in activities of daily living and instrumental activities of daily living, a new study has found. Decline was more pronounced in socially vulnerable racial groups, investigators reported. Researchers analyzed data from more than 16,000 participants aged...
Lebanon-Express

12 steps to reduce your risk of dementia

Dementia is now the most feared consequence of aging, but many people are not doing enough to ward it off in later life.
physiciansweekly.com

Erenumab for Chronic Migraine Patients Who are Treatment-resistant or Difficult to Treat

The following is the summary of “Medium-term real-world data for erenumab in 177 treatment resistant or difficult to treat chronic migraine patients: persistence and patient reported outcome measures after 17–30 months,” published in the January 2023 issue of Headache and Pain by Troy, et al. Numerous migraine...

