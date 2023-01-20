Read full article on original website
Reddit Is Already Slamming Taco Bell's Wings
Although we can understand restaurants wanting to branch out in terms of menu offerings, there comes a point where it's just too much. Perhaps one of the best examples of this is McDonald's pizza. And you don't see that around anymore, do you? Exactly. For better or for worse, Taco...
The Most Karen Moment Ever Caught On Tape At An Arby's
The internet is full of "Karen" videos documenting disgruntled customers expressing their perceived inconveniences with service workers who find themselves forced to deal with the tirade. Some of the most shocking of these incidents tend to happen in restaurants, such as the case of a "Karen" who got out of her car to hold a place in the McDonald's drive-thru for her husband, per a TikTok video. Even though this might have been a genius way to avoid waiting in line, the other McDonald's drivers didn't seem to agree.
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
TikTok Is Fuming Over Wendy's 4 For $4 Deal
In any relationship, trust among all parties is essential. Without it, a relationship runs the risk of being severed. This concept applies in business as well. When a company promotes specific programs or products, consumers expect them to follow through with what was advertised (via Forbes). Doing so can foster loyalty. As a result, even as prices at many restaurants have increased, customers have ensured that their sales numbers were still solid (via CNN Business).
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Woman Shares How Peel and Stick Tiles Totally Brightened Up Dark Kitchen
It’s like a remodel for a fraction of the price.
Best kitchen deals and finds at Walmart ahead of Valentine's Day
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Is your loved one a pro in the kitchen? Walmart has kitchen essentials right now that were practically made to...
Woman Creates Behind the Couch Storage Out of Several IKEA Side Tables
Pretty genius and super chic looking.
Subway's Sweet And Sour Twist Is Found On The Secret Menu
Subway has had some big menu changes in the past few years. According to The Wall Street Journal, the menu overhaul has helped boost sales, restaurant renovation, and online ordering, which could lead to a sale of the company for over $10 billion. As of December 2022, Subway has acquired 20,700 stores in the United States alone — with California holding the most locations (via ScrapeHero). The sandwich chain has had consistent growth and innovation which has lent itself some pretty loyal customers.
No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie
Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
What We Know About Oreo's New Limited Edition Cookies N' Creme Flavor
There is one thing for sure, Oreo cookies are anything but boring. On the surface, its seemingly simple chocolate cookie outer layer sandwiching the trademark creamy frosting may not make it seem like it should be on your list of go-to sweet snacks. However, according to Mondelez International, the iconic cookie brand — which has been making its treats since 1912 and can be found in 100 countries around the world — has a wonderful way of reinventing itself, which surely makes it a popular choice among cookie connoisseurs.
This 1-pot Italian comfort dish is a perfect money saving meal
Nicole Keshishian Modic shared a simple recipe for pasta e ceci, a traditional Italian pasta and chickpea stew, that costs under $12.
Celebration Taco Dip 🌮
Everyone loves this dip! I frequently make it on movie night, something a little different than popcorn to snack on, but honestly I could eat this as a meal! I bring this to almost all our family get togethers. It's sure to please everyone, I mean who doesn't love tacos!!
Allrecipes.com
You're Probably Baking and Roasting in the Wrong Part of Your Oven—Here's Why
Moving into your first place with your partner is very exciting. You are both learning so much from each other and creating new experiences. For me: Witnessing my partner's lack of kitchen knowledge is adorable at best, especially seeing a perplexed face at a broiler drawer (no, not a storage drawer) beneath the oven.
Avalanche No Bake Cookies: Decadent Desserts
No bake dessert recipes are some of the best ones to make and these avalanche cookies are no exception. These little bits of deliciousness are so easy. No turning on the oven, no mess, no fuss. Plus, kids love them! The best part is that they can help make them so this is something that the whole family can enjoy together.
