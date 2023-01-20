ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

2 hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened late Monday night. Officers responded at 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they learned two adults, a man and a woman, were injured as a result of the crash. They were taken to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley

PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday. Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man who allegedly killed couple in Phoenix involved in shootout with Kansas police

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly shot and killed two adults in south Phoenix on Sunday have been found after being involved in a shootout with Kansas police. On Sunday, just after 1 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a call about an injured person in a south Phoenix neighborhood near Warner Street and Broadway Road. Officers arrived and found two adults, later identified as 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble, with gunshot wounds dead at the scene. The couple’s two young children were found inside the house uninjured.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after three-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday evening. Police arrived near 48th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue, and found one man trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to get the man out, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing a young man in Scottsdale on Saturday night. The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane. “He was beautiful, loyal, dedicated. He was exceptionally smart and talented. When he was younger, he always talked about being a Marine Biological Engineer,” said Latoya Cudjo, Williams’ mother.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale

Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after being struck by car in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Glendale early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near 91st avenue and Camelback road. Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police says an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the car that hit her stayed at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight on Tuesday. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue.” According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters said made it difficult to put the fire out.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy