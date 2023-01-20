ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Pleasantville Man Admits Having Ghost Gun In Exchange For 3-Year Prison Term: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Jonathan Valentine Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old Pleasantville man faces three years in New Jersey state Prison in exchange for his guilty plea on a weapons charge, authorities said.

Jonathan Valentine, 19, of Pleasantville was charged with the unlawful possession of a handgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

As part of the plea agreement, the defendant must also consent to forfeit the handgun, extended ammunition magazine, and cash seized.

Sentencing will be on Feb. 28.

On June 17, 2022, Pleasantville Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Doughty Road and West Bayview Avenue in Pleasantville. While interacting with the driver, Valentine, police observed the muzzle of a black handgun.

The officer placed the defendant under arrest. A search revealed a 9mm Luger Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun with no serial number, cash, 2.25 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and empty Ziploc baggies commonly used to package narcotics for sale, the prosecutor said.

These types of handguns are typically referred to as “ghost guns” because they are not traceable. The handgun was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition inside a 17-round magazine.

Valentine was subsequently placed into custody.

