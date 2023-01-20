ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Miss Hall's School Names Business Administrator

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Miss Hall's School has named Aaron Gordon, of Lenox, as the School's new Director of Finance and Operations. Gordon, who brings experience in nonprofit finance, higher education administration, strategic planning, student and residential life, and operations, most recently served as Director of Student Administrative Affairs, Strategy and Planning at Williams College.
LENOX, MA
WNYT

Man shot by Albany police back in court

Jordan Young, the man shot by Albany police last year, was in court Monday to determine if police legally stopped him the night he was shot. Young is accused of charging at an officer with what police believed to be a knife. Police said Young ignored their commands, so they shot him.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany Rowing Center to host various rowing activities and exercises

If you’re looking to stay active this winter, you could try indoor rowing. The Albany Rowing Center is partnering with Omni Fitness. The programs will start Monday and run through April 2nd. Programs include cardio, strength and crew rowing techniques. There are morning, evening, and junior athlete sessions. If...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Hochul in Albany to tout crime fighting investments in NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Albany Police Headquarters on Tuesday, touting state investments that have been made, and gains made in the fight against crime. “We’re doing this all over New York, and we’ve put more money behind this, we’ve put more resources, the technology,” said Hochul. “We need to keep working together from the local, county, state and federal level to make sure that we are united in our effort to stop criminals from perpetrating crimes on our citizens.”
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors

A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother

The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
CATSKILL, NY
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Names Executive Vice President

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — BCArc has named Sonja Haecker, Ed.D, Executive Vice President. In this new position she will oversee the Agency's Community Services programs, including Adult Family Care Program, Family Support & Advocacy, Employment & Vocational Services, Day Habilitation programs, and Community-Based Day Services. She will also oversee the Clinical Department, and Respite Services.
PITTSFIELD, MA

