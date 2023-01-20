Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape at Albany nightclub
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
iBerkshires.com
Miss Hall's School Names Business Administrator
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Miss Hall's School has named Aaron Gordon, of Lenox, as the School's new Director of Finance and Operations. Gordon, who brings experience in nonprofit finance, higher education administration, strategic planning, student and residential life, and operations, most recently served as Director of Student Administrative Affairs, Strategy and Planning at Williams College.
WNYT
Man shot by Albany police back in court
Jordan Young, the man shot by Albany police last year, was in court Monday to determine if police legally stopped him the night he was shot. Young is accused of charging at an officer with what police believed to be a knife. Police said Young ignored their commands, so they shot him.
Man who led Glens Falls PD chase convicted by jury
Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial.
New indictment in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run
A new indictment was unsealed against John Lincoln-Lynch, 56, Friday morning. He is the man accused of running over and killing Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls last February.
WNYT
Albany Rowing Center to host various rowing activities and exercises
If you’re looking to stay active this winter, you could try indoor rowing. The Albany Rowing Center is partnering with Omni Fitness. The programs will start Monday and run through April 2nd. Programs include cardio, strength and crew rowing techniques. There are morning, evening, and junior athlete sessions. If...
Irate Gambler Made Threats, Sent Powder to Office in Schenectady
An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office. Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man...
WNYT
Hochul in Albany to tout crime fighting investments in NY
Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Albany Police Headquarters on Tuesday, touting state investments that have been made, and gains made in the fight against crime. “We’re doing this all over New York, and we’ve put more money behind this, we’ve put more resources, the technology,” said Hochul. “We need to keep working together from the local, county, state and federal level to make sure that we are united in our effort to stop criminals from perpetrating crimes on our citizens.”
WRGB
Saratoga Springs city officials appeal Article 78 petition, request sanctions
Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino have appealed Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen's Article 78 petition, saying the proposed restraints "reflect overreaching intrusions into their rights and responsibilities"." The Article 78, and now appeal, is the latest chapter of discourse...
PD: Albany man leads high-speed chase across I-890
On Sunday, an Albany man was ordered to appear in Rotterdam Town Court after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase across I-890, according to a press release.
Albany man gets 14 years in prison for raping kids
An Albany man has been sentenced for raping two minors several years ago.
WNYT
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
WNYT
Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother
The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
Schenectady man charged with 2022 murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the November 2022 homicide of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested and faces second-degree murder, among other charges.
Former Talking Heads members to perform in Albany
Founding Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison and touring member Adrian Belew are coming to Albany. The duo is set to perform at Empire Live on March 8 at 8 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Names Executive Vice President
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — BCArc has named Sonja Haecker, Ed.D, Executive Vice President. In this new position she will oversee the Agency's Community Services programs, including Adult Family Care Program, Family Support & Advocacy, Employment & Vocational Services, Day Habilitation programs, and Community-Based Day Services. She will also oversee the Clinical Department, and Respite Services.
Schenectady teen accused of forging check
A Schenectady teen was arrested on Tuesday after state troopers say he deposited a forged check into his bank account.
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
WNYT
Opening statements beginning in criminal trial of Rensselaer County executive
Opening statements were beginning Tuesday in the criminal trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. McLaughlin is facing charges in connection with his 2017 campaign. He withdrew $5,000 from his campaign fund when he was in the state Assembly to satisfy a debt to an aide, said the state attorney...
