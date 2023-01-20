Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Albany Police Headquarters on Tuesday, touting state investments that have been made, and gains made in the fight against crime. “We’re doing this all over New York, and we’ve put more money behind this, we’ve put more resources, the technology,” said Hochul. “We need to keep working together from the local, county, state and federal level to make sure that we are united in our effort to stop criminals from perpetrating crimes on our citizens.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO