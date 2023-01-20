LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Better Lifestyle Events will be hosting the first annual “Journey to Wellness” two-day conference at the Muhammad Ali Center on March 9-10. The conference launched by business partners Twany Beckham and Haley Bastin has interest-based breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and panel discussions on topics such as mental health, financial health, physical health and well-being. Those who attend have access to a group workout with national fitness expert and coach Dale Robinson and an official VIP tour of the Muhammad Ali Center.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO