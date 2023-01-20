Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Former Michigan State linebacker transferring to Vanderbilt
Carson Casteel is moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The former Michigan State linebacker transferred to Vanderbilt, the Commodores announced on Tuesday. Casteel entered the portal in December following his redshirt freshman season. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, is a former three-star recruit from Florence High School in...
MLive.com
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Who Michigan State football added and lost during first transfer portal window
As Michigan State pushes through the offseason, the 2023 roster continues to be solidified. The Spartans signed the bulk of their latest recruiting class during the early period in December and coach Mel Tucker remains active in the transfer portal. There is also a new twist this cycle with the NCAA in August adopting portal windows.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates has historic scoring performance for Eastern Michigan against Toledo
TOLEDO – It didn’t take long for Emoni Bates to rebound offensively in an historic way on Tuesday. After scoring just seven points in a loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday, the Ypsilanti native bounced back with an emphatic performance for Eastern Michigan’s basketball team against Toledo.
MLive.com
Will Tschetter emerges as Michigan basketball’s energizer off the bench
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard has established his “energy” guy off the bench, and it’s redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter. After 5:42 of game time on Sunday and Michigan trailing Minnesota 12-4, Howard signaled for Tschetter.
MLive.com
Cast your vote for Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21)
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll continues with 16 student-athletes nominated for the fan poll for the week of Jan. 16-21. Readers will be able to vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m on Friday.
MLive.com
Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans
EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
MLive.com
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 24
ANN ARBOR – Here is the Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Maddux Overweg breaks school 3-point record in Springport win
Maddux Overweg knocked down seven 3-pointers on Monday as the Springport girls basketball team beat Pennfield 58-32. That breaks a school record of six which had stood since 1992.
MLive.com
Justin Cessante’s ‘full circle’ journey makes him Detroit Catholic Central’s new head football coach
Detroit Catholic Central has been a special part of Justin Cessante’s life ever since he was a student and football player for the Shamrocks in the late ‘90s. Coming from a single-mother household, Cessante said he credits Catholic Central for helping instill core values and helping raise him as a young man.
Could Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Make History?
With Matt Weiss now gone, Jim Harbaugh will be hiring at least one new assistant coach this offseason and he could break down a major barrier in the process.
MLive.com
Leigha Brown’s career night spoiled by Michigan’s poor defense
ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan women’s basketball team lost to Indiana on Monday, 92-83. After losing just one home game total the previous two seasons, the Wolverines (16-4, 6-3) have now dropped three games at Crisler Center this season. Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s performance....
Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy
Michigan is in the market for a new quarterbacks coach, and Jim Harbaugh has reached out to a Wolverines legend regarding the vacancy. Maize & Blue Review’s Josh Henschke reported on Monday that Harbaugh reached out to Brian Griese about the vacancy. Henschke said that contact was made but he was unsure of the depths... The post Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
Foot injury behind him, Jaden Akins rounds into form for Michigan State
As Michigan State awaits one player to return from a foot injury, its other player who fought through a foot injury this year is coming into his own. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins is coming off of back-to-back double-digit games as he rounds into form for the stretch run of Michigan State’s season.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
MLive.com
Michigan State hopes to be rested, healthier in time for Iowa on Thursday
EAST LANSING – Michigan State players got something on Monday they haven’t gotten in more than two weeks: a day off. For the first time since Jan. 4-6, Michigan State has more than two days to prepare for an upcoming game this week. That allowed the team’s players to take a day off from practice on Monday to rest and recover after a stretch of six games in 16 days.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard gives update on Jett Howard, other Michigan basketball injuries
ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard went down with an ankle injury late in the first half of Michigan’s 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday. He joined a list of injured Wolverines, according to head coach Juwan Howard. The freshman -- who is the head coach’s youngest son -- rolled...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: On chippy play vs. Indiana, picking your poison
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State’s Sunday matinee here at Assembly Hall came with a few extracurriculars. The teams had three technical fouls called on them and plenty of words exchanged during an 82-69 Indiana win on Sunday. The Spartans, though, ultimately ran out of gas amid illness, injury...
