EAST LANSING – Michigan State players got something on Monday they haven’t gotten in more than two weeks: a day off. For the first time since Jan. 4-6, Michigan State has more than two days to prepare for an upcoming game this week. That allowed the team’s players to take a day off from practice on Monday to rest and recover after a stretch of six games in 16 days.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO