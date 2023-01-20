ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive.com

Former Michigan State linebacker transferring to Vanderbilt

Carson Casteel is moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The former Michigan State linebacker transferred to Vanderbilt, the Commodores announced on Tuesday. Casteel entered the portal in December following his redshirt freshman season. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, is a former three-star recruit from Florence High School in...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans

EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Leigha Brown’s career night spoiled by Michigan’s poor defense

ANN ARBOR -- The Michigan women’s basketball team lost to Indiana on Monday, 92-83. After losing just one home game total the previous two seasons, the Wolverines (16-4, 6-3) have now dropped three games at Crisler Center this season. Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s performance....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy

Michigan is in the market for a new quarterbacks coach, and Jim Harbaugh has reached out to a Wolverines legend regarding the vacancy. Maize & Blue Review’s Josh Henschke reported on Monday that Harbaugh reached out to Brian Griese about the vacancy. Henschke said that contact was made but he was unsure of the depths... The post Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next

Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State hopes to be rested, healthier in time for Iowa on Thursday

EAST LANSING – Michigan State players got something on Monday they haven’t gotten in more than two weeks: a day off. For the first time since Jan. 4-6, Michigan State has more than two days to prepare for an upcoming game this week. That allowed the team’s players to take a day off from practice on Monday to rest and recover after a stretch of six games in 16 days.
EAST LANSING, MI

