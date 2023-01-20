Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
MLive.com
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
MLive.com
Maddux Overweg breaks school 3-point record in Springport win
Maddux Overweg knocked down seven 3-pointers on Monday as the Springport girls basketball team beat Pennfield 58-32. That breaks a school record of six which had stood since 1992.
MLive.com
Here’s how boys basketball teams ranked in the MLive Top 25 fared this past week
Here is how the MLive Top 25 teams in boys basketball fared in their games for the week of January 15-22. 25. Mattawan (10-0): beat Battle Creek Central 62-56; beat Richland Gull Lake 75-57.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown
MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 24
ANN ARBOR – Here is the Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
High school bowling teams head to state tournament
Teams from North Alabama are looking to bowl the perfect frame at the Alabama High School Bowling State Championship.
KX News
Basketball: Standing Rock puts win streak on the line against Shiloh Christian to headline the Class B schedule
All the ranked Class B boys teams in action on Tuesday were on the road, hoping to avoid upsets in regional play. Class B Basketball Scores: Boys: Glenburn 33 #3 Bishop Ryan 90 Final Boys: Wilton-Wing 60 #7 Beulah 74 Final Boys: Shiloh Christian 76 #10 Standing Rock 53 Final Girls: Washburn 37 #7 Garrison […]
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
Here is MLive’s latest top 25 boys basketball rankings for the state of Michigan. Report any updates to japurcell@mlive.com or tag/DM @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with your missing scores. 25. Chelsea (10-1)
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Jan. 24
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. Tuesday’s boys hoops showdown between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and South Christian and...
MLive.com
Vote for the Grand Rapids prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season has entered its second half, and postseason competition officially kicks off in just over two weeks with the start of wrestling district tournaments. At this point in the season, every practice and each match holds a little more importance.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Never mind the deficit, a no-quit comeback is sure to come
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 23, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: OGEMAW HEIGHTS 70, ALCONA 59.
Comments / 0