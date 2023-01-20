ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff

Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line.  Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tom Brady Reportedly Toured Private School In Notable City

With the Buccaneers' season officially over, Tom Brady is taking care of some personal matters.  According to Page Six, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was recently seen touring a private school in Miami for his children.  Brady was spotted with one of the school’s administrators ...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Ezekiel Elliott

Well, that was ugly. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday. The Divisional Round playoff game ended in pretty embarrassing fashion for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys drew up a bizarre play that had Elliott under center. ...
NFL World Reacts To What 49ers Said About Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Following the game, one 49ers defensive back made his thoughts on Prescott clear. "Dak isn't good against zone," 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward told reporters. He ...
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
