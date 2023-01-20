'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Invincible will return for a second season in late 2023.

Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, in the Prime Video series "Invincible." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Prime Video announced the news in a teaser for Season 2 on Friday.

Invincible is an animated superhero series based on the Robert Kirkman , Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley comic book series of the same name. The show follows Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, a teenage superhero trying to live up to his dad, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Steven Yeun voices Mark, with J.K. Simmons as Nolan and Sandra Oh as Mark's mom Debbie Grayson. Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells , Walton Goggins, Chris Diamantopoulos, Zachary Quinto , Jason Mantzoukas and Seth Rogen also have voice roles.

The teaser shows Mark (Yeun) and Allen the Alien (Rogen) catch up at the diner where Mark works. When asked when he is "going back out there," Mark responds, "The world will get more Invincible in late 2023."

Invincible premiered in March 2021 and was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 in April of that year.

Yeun previously starred on the AMC series The Walking Dead , based on Kirkman's comic book series. The actor has since starred in the films Burning , Minari and Nope .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com