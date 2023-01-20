LG Chem acquires U.S. cancer drug maker AVEO

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean chemical giant LG Chem announced the acquisition of U.S. pharmaceutical firm AVEO Oncology.

LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol, fourth from left in the front row, and AVEO President Michael Bailey, fifth from left in the front row, pose with AEO employees at an AVEO office in Boston. Photo courtesy of LG Chem

The Seoul-based corporation paid $571 million in an all-cash transaction announced Thursday.

LG Chem said AVEO shareholders were able to greenlight the takeover following the approval last month from the U.S. government.

AVEO is known for FOTIVDA, a drug for treating relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma. It received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in early 2021.

The new drug generated $110 million revenue last year. Its sales are expected to reach $170 million this year and by 2027 grow to $360 million, according to industry consensus.

AVEO is working to develop other cancer treatments.

LG Chem said development know-how of new medicines in areas such as cell therapy and immune inhibitor would be transferred to AVEO after the transition period.

"Our plan is to invest more than $1.6 billion in pharmaceutical research by 2027 so that we can come up with at least four distinct drug offerings for cancer and metabolic diseases," an LG Chem official told UPI News Korea.

The Boston-based company will continue to operate under the AVEO Oncology name, also retaining many of the senior executives, including CEO Michael Bailey.

LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol said the company would strive to develop new products in conjunction with AVEO, which has broad expertise in clinical development and sales in the U.S. market.

"We are excited to complete LG Chem's acquisition of AVEO, which will position us to deliver on our mission of becoming one of the world's leading oncology companies with a robust clinical pipeline of innovative therapies," he said in a statement.

Bailey said the all-cash deal was a big benefit to its shareholders.

"We look forward to our next chapter of growth as we realize the tremendous potential of our promising pipeline and leverage our combined capabilities to deliver continued progress across our clinical and pre-clinical stage anti-cancer therapies," he said in a statement.

