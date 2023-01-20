Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UPMATTERS
AFC Championship Opening Odds and Spread: Chiefs Listed as Small Favorites Over Bengals
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last season with the Chiefs hosting the Bengals. The AFC conference championship is set after the Chiefs and Bengals emerged victorious in the divisional round. Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive Championship games. Oddsmakers at...
UPMATTERS
Andy Reid gives update on Patrick Mahomes ankle injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many football fans across the nation will be keeping a close eye on the status of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes high-ankle sprain leading up to the AFC Championship. Head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Mahomes injury on Monday and if he plans to...
UPMATTERS
SI:AM | Another Unsatisfying Conclusion for the Cowboys
Mike McCarthy’s clock management is at the forefront after Sunday’s game. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m still laughing about the Cowboys’ final play. 🏟️ The future of conference championship games. 🐊 A messy recruiting saga. If you're reading this on SI.com,...
UPMATTERS
Bills’ Josh Allen Addresses Sideline Outburst by Stefon Diggs
The star wide receiver was visibly frustrated with his quarterback as the Bills struggled offensively on Sunday. It was a frustrating Sunday afternoon for the Bills offense, as the unit was stymied in a 27–10 loss to the Bengals that ended Buffalo’s season. The Bills were bludgeoned up...
UPMATTERS
Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott
He thinks Prescott’s mattress might be the culprit for his tough loss. Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.
UPMATTERS
Bengals' Eli Apple Takes Shots at Bills’ Diggs, Allen
Death, taxes, the Cincinnati defensive back stirring the pot on social media. The Bengals are a win away from the Super Bowl, and that means Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple is a win away from another Super Bowl media cycle. And if the Bengals can beat the Chiefs on Sunday to advance, Apple will be well-prepared.
UPMATTERS
Report: Lipscomb Academy Hires Kevin Mawae to Replace Dilfer
The Hall of Famer is coming off two seasons working with the Colts. Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is reportedly set to hire Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae as the next football coach at the prep school, per The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna. Mawae will replace former NFL...
UPMATTERS
Chiefs vs Bengals: What to know if you’re going to the AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host an NFL record fifth consecutive AFC Championship this Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town. It’s a repeat of last season’s conference championship, but Chiefs fans are hoping for a different outcome. Kansas City has lost...
UPMATTERS
Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain
The quarterback’s status for the upcoming AFC championship game will be the talk of the NFL in the coming days. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s victory over the Bills in the AFC divisional round, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Comments / 0