lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?

There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
UpNorthLive.com

Bill aims to shorten number of days Michiganders can shoot fireworks

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan residents may be seeing and hearing fireworks a little less than usual soon. There is an effort underway in Lansing to further restrict the days Michiganders can legally launch them. "Well, I love fireworks. I love selling fireworks because people love buying fireworks," said...
abc12.com

Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern

Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
lansingcitypulse.com

What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education

With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
Detroit News

Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary

Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
WOOD

Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan

Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
michiganradio.org

Michigan launches new tool to address substance use

Michigan has been relying on overdose mortality data alone to identify areas of the state with higher substance use. Now, it's adding more data to its assessments and creating a new county-by-county index of substance use risk. The state Department of Health and Human Services says the new data paints...
michiganradio.org

More than 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid insurance in the coming months

For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government will require people with Medicaid to show income eligibility to keep their insurance. According to the Center for Health and Research Transformation, that could result in 700,000 or more people in Michigan being disenrolled from the Medicaid insurance program in the coming months.
