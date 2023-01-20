Read full article on original website
Related
Who funded Michigan campaigns? For nearly every legislator, it wasn’t the folks they ran to represent.
When new district maps were finalized at the end of 2021, many incumbent legislators and first-time candidates pivoted to appealing for votes from new communities they hadn’t reached out to in the past. But did legislators rely on the people they hoped to represent to fund their campaigns? According...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?
There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
UpNorthLive.com
Bill aims to shorten number of days Michiganders can shoot fireworks
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan residents may be seeing and hearing fireworks a little less than usual soon. There is an effort underway in Lansing to further restrict the days Michiganders can legally launch them. "Well, I love fireworks. I love selling fireworks because people love buying fireworks," said...
Democratic lawmakers file legislation to make Feb 27 Michigan's primary date
Legislation was filed last week by 25 Democratic lawmakers to officially make February 27, 2024, the date of Michigan's primary.
Whitmer to call for universal background checks, red flag law in State of the State
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will use the first State of the State address of her second term to call for policies to reduce gun violence and increase funding for law enforcement, according to excerpts of the speech reviewed by MLive. In the annual address Wednesday, Whitmer will urge the legislature to...
themanchestermirror.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults, banning gas stove hookups in the city’s new construction is a way to protect the city’s residents. Beside the fact that every new gas line...
fox2detroit.com
Added electric vehicle charge in Michigan comes with extra revenue, privacy concerns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Should electric vehicle owners be charged for the amount of miles they drive?. Only one country in the world has a mandatory system for charging drivers for the amount of distance they travel. And only two states have voluntary programs with a similar charging structure.
‘It’s time’: Feds remove slur from geographic names
The Department of the Interior has approved a measure to remove a word that is derogatory toward Native American women from more than 600 geographic entities across the country, including 32 in Michigan.
abc12.com
Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern
Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
lansingcitypulse.com
What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education
With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
Detroit News
Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary
Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
WOOD
Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan
Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
Democrats Are Mounting A Push To Expand Voting Rights After Big State-Level Midterm Wins
After winning legislative seats and taking over governor’s mansions, Democrats will try to implement reforms and beat back Republican efforts to restrict voting access.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Personal finance class in Michigan will now be required from graduating students
Students entering eighth grade in Michigan in 2023 will be required to take a personal finance course before graduating high school. Now that a new personal finance class requirement is a state law in Michigan, it is hoped that young people won’t have to navigate all of their financial obstacles on their own.
WPFO
Maine lawmaker accused of using fraud to collect $14,000 in clean elections funding
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine lawmaker has been indicted for allegedly using fraud to secure taxpayer money for his campaign. Now, the House speaker is calling on him to resign. Representative Clinton Collamore, a newly elected Democrat from Waldoboro, was indicted in December for allegedly having up to 30 fraudulent signatures on government forms.
Tv20detroit.com
Will tolls solve our Michigan road problems? Here's how much they would cost drivers
(WXYZ) — Lawmakers in Lansing are looking over a new report that suggests converting Michigan highways to toll roads could be the answer to our road problems. The research study was put together by the Michigan Department of Transportation, HNTB, a Missouri-based engineering firm, and CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm.
michiganradio.org
Michigan launches new tool to address substance use
Michigan has been relying on overdose mortality data alone to identify areas of the state with higher substance use. Now, it's adding more data to its assessments and creating a new county-by-county index of substance use risk. The state Department of Health and Human Services says the new data paints...
michiganradio.org
More than 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid insurance in the coming months
For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government will require people with Medicaid to show income eligibility to keep their insurance. According to the Center for Health and Research Transformation, that could result in 700,000 or more people in Michigan being disenrolled from the Medicaid insurance program in the coming months.
