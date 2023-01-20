Driver faces charges in school zone crash that injured 6

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old appeared in court Friday to face charges in a crash that sent several people to the hospital .

Jaden Berthole was arraigned on two counts of driving to endanger resulting in serious personal injury, three counts of driving to endanger resulting in physical injury, and reckless driving. He posted $40,000 surety bail and was released.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on Sandy Lane in Warwick and involved a car driven by Berthole and an SUV.

Of the seven occupants, two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and three were transported with minor to moderate injuries, according to police. Berthole was also injured but declined treatment, police added.

Berthole told police his brakes locked up as he was making a U-turn, causing him to lose control and crash into the other vehicle.

According to police, a witness on scene said Berthole was driving “in and out of traffic” at what they said “looked like 80 mph.”

On the way to the police station, Berthole said, “Come on man, I was only traveling 60 mph and that corner came up quick,” police said.

Police noted the crash occurred in a school zone as school was being let out and children were in the area.

Berthole is due back in court in April.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for one of the victims.

