Everett, PA

Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 4 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report.

Shaina Duffy, 31 (Bedford County Prison)

According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages 2 and 5, while holding an open can of beer.

The caller, who was later discovered to be the nanny of the children, reportedly gave police a description of Duffy’s SUV and they were able to find her as she pulled into the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in Bedford.

Troopers said they made contact with Duffy who was loud and belligerent from the start. They noted that they saw two open cans of Michelob Ultra in the car along with a case of it on the floor of the backseat under the children’s feet.

Duffy reportedly exited the SUV and told the troopers “just take me,” when asked to take a field sobriety test. When asked again to take the sobriety test, Duffy reportedly doubled down — this time telling the trooper to “go f*** yourself.”

According to the criminal complaint, the nanny who called, to begin with, arrived to take custody of the children after confirming who she was.

Duffy was taken to UPMC Bedford for a blood draw and reportedly continued to resist officers while being unruly. Troopers noted that the two of them had to carry her into the hospital and then back out to the patrol car while she kept screaming that they were hurting her.

Duffy has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI, and various summary traffic offenses. She has since posted a $10,000 bond.

