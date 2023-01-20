ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Wilbraham man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpQpS_0kLhT8Jb00

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham man was arrested for an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion

A person contacted the Wilbraham Police Department to report a man that contacted them online and allegedly extorted money from them. The suspect contacted the person again on Wednesday, January 18th to meet with the victim at a location in Wilbraham.

Wilbraham Police Chief Edward Lennon told 22News that the suspect, 18-year-old Giancarlo C. Daniele of Wilbraham arrived to meet the victim but ran away before officers could arrest him. He was arrested a short distance away after struggling with the officers.

Daniele is being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, extortion by threat of injury, and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Minnechaug senior accused of extorting, kidnapping 2 men

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has dug deeper into an arrest involving a high school senior from Wilbraham, who is accused of extorting two different men for money after allegedly kidnapping them and threatening them with a taser. 18-year-old Giancarlo Daniele was arrested on multiple charges, including extortion...
WILBRAHAM, MA
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crash leads to man arrested on drug charges

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Thorndike man is facing charges after a crash over the weekend in Chicopee. Chicopee Police responded to the scene of a crash on Sunday in the area of East Main Street after a car crashed into a pole. When officers arrived on-scene, the driver of...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Man fatally shot in Springfield Indian Orchard neighborhood Saturday

A man was fatally shot in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Monday at 2:05 a.m. police responded to a report of an individual injured in a shooting around the 200 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard, the official stated. Once police arrived on the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene and rushed to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
westernmassnews.com

1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police arrest suspect in Orange Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested an 18-year-old from West Springfield in connection with a shooting. Chauncey Williams was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Police identified Williams as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Orange Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday after detectives noticed that a vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Vehicle Break-Ins At Greenfield YMCA

(Greenfield, MA) On Sunday, four vehicles were broken into between 11:43 a.m. and 11:57 a.m. in the back parking lot behind Franklin County’s YMCA at 451 Main Street in Greenfield. According to a statement released by the Franklin County YMCA CEO Grady Vigneau, “The thieves broke the windows of...
GREENFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy