Wilbraham man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham man was arrested for an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

A person contacted the Wilbraham Police Department to report a man that contacted them online and allegedly extorted money from them. The suspect contacted the person again on Wednesday, January 18th to meet with the victim at a location in Wilbraham.

Wilbraham Police Chief Edward Lennon told 22News that the suspect, 18-year-old Giancarlo C. Daniele of Wilbraham arrived to meet the victim but ran away before officers could arrest him. He was arrested a short distance away after struggling with the officers.

Daniele is being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, extortion by threat of injury, and resisting arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.