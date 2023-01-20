ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.

West Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting vehicle on Orange St. in Springfield

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the Firearms Investigation Unit has been investigating a 16-year-old boy for possession of illegal firearms for the past several weeks. On Friday, officers were granted a search warrant to search his home on Broadway Street in Chicopee.

Around 7:30 a.m. when officers were preparing to execute the search warrant, they saw the suspect leaving the home with two other people and getting into a vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained all three people. Police then executed a search warrant on the home and seized the following:

• A “Ghost Gun” loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 21 rounds
• A firearm loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 20 rounds
• A second “Ghost Gun” loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 31 rounds
• A fourth firearm
• Three bags of heroin
• 110 rounds of ammunition
• A laser light attachment for a firearm

The 16-year-old was arrested and the other two people were released. His identification will not be released by Springfield Police due to his age.

Comments / 24

Babs my own opinion
4d ago

16 years old and has guns like that I guess he must be grown best to be treating him like an adult these young ones carrying around guns like they lost their minds that should definitely be prison time I don't care if he's 16 or if he's 12 there's too many guns around here that people are getting killed with and nobody seems to give a no good care about that is shameful you want to be a big boy then take the big boy consequences....!!!!

