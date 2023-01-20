Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Group rallies in support of trans youth as Utah lawmakers debate bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of Utahns gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon to show their support for transgender youth in the state. The rally was organized as the 2023 Utah Legislative Session was underway, in which lawmakers have been debating three bills focusing on trans minors.
Utah House committee rejects bill with stricter rules on transgender youth medical care
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted down a bill that would have prohibited cross-sex hormonal treatments, puberty blockers, and other medical procedures for most transgender youth. House Bill 132, sponsored by Rep. Rex Shipp (R-Cedar City), failed to advance out of the Utah House...
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
Utah Senate votes to approve new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has approved a new state flag, but one more vote remains until it heads to the House of Representatives. The Senate gave the thumbs up to the flag Monday by approving Senate Bill 31 in a 18 to 9 vote. The...
Students flood Utah Capitol to push for school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Capitol was flooded with a sea of green shirts Tuesday morning as students from across the state showed up to push for a bill that would establish a school voucher program and give teachers a pay raise. "School choice now!" the...
Gov. Cox announces lawsuit against social media companies for failing to protect children
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Gov. Spencer Cox announced the State of Utah intends to sue social media companies for their apparent knowledge of how their platforms were negatively affecting young users but failing to take action. The original story continues below. *******. Gov. Spencer Cox, who has...
School voucher bill sponsor calls lobbyist's comments 'misguided and inaccurate'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The sponsor of a hotly-debated Utah bill establishing a school voucher program while also giving pay raises to teachers is distancing herself from a prominent lobbyist who was recorded saying she wants to “destroy public education.”. Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman) told KUTV 2News...
Voucher lobbyist apologizes for comments about public schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A prominent lobbyist who has advocated for a school voucher program in Utah has apologized for comments she made about wanting to "destroy public education." In a statement to KUTV 2News late Monday evening, Allison Sorensen, executive director of Kaysville-based Education Opportunity for Every...
Local organizers oppose statewide tax cuts, call for investments in Utah's future instead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While Utah lawmakers have expressed that they are looking to cut taxes statewide, some citizens have acknowledged their opposition to this choice. Representatives of service providers and advocates for the poor seeking to prioritize the state's unmet needs such as clean air, lake preservation and affordable housing said they want to see more investments in their causes in a press conference that was held at the Utah State Capitol on Monday.
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
Educators voice opposition to school voucher bill as it moves to full Senate debate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of educators went to the Utah State Capitol on Monday evening to oppose a school voucher bill. The bill would give teachers a $6,000 raise, but it ties those raises to a $42 million voucher program. The bill passed through a Senate...
This Utah doctor works to destigmatize plastic surgery for men
KUTV — While plastic surgery has become popular among women, it is also growing in popularity among men. Dr. P. Daniel Ward from Ward MD stopped by to shared ways we can destigmatize it with Kari. For more information and to schedule a consultation check out wardmd.com. Follow Fresh...
Many Utah families miss out on Earned Income Tax Credit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many families in Utah who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) miss out on up to $7,000 in benefits. It happens more often in Utah than in other parts of the country, according to Ann House, director of the Financial Wellness Center at the University of Utah.
Experts educate Utahns on sledding safety after several injuries this season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Intermountain Healthcare officials are providing safety tips for sledding after multiple crashes and injuries this season. Porter Wennergren said he can't remember much about a sledding incident that left him with a concussion. “I hit a jump and I fell off my sled and...
Utah group helps bring Ukrainian orphans home to adoptive family
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nearly a year ago, we reported on a Utah group that was able to bring a Ukrainian orphan home to his adoptive family in the U.S just as Russia began invading Ukraine. The group said that the war would not stop their efforts to help even more children.
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
