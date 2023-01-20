ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?

The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

3 Trade Targets for the Atlanta Hawks

With so much uncertainty in the front office, nobody really knows how the Hawks will approach the trade deadline. They seemed to go all-in this past offseason by acquiring Dejounte Murray, but then they traded away one of their best young pieces — Kevin Huerter — for essentially nothing just to avoid being over the luxury tax. There hasn’t been much rhyme or reason to what the Hawks have done over the last year, which is why predicting what they will do leading up to the trade deadline is next to impossible.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Wilt Chamberlain Told The Hilarious Story Of A Road Trip With Knicks Players After Scoring 100 Points Against Them

There have been some massive performances this season in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell scored a whopping 70 points, and Luka Doncic recorded a 60-point-20-rebound triple-double. The league is seeing historic records broken left, right, and center, but Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game still stands far above all. Wilt Chamberlain amazingly scored...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Suns Eyeing 3 Intriguing Chris Paul Replacements

The Phoenix Suns have had to deal with a lot of injuries to key players during the 2022-23 NBA season. They are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a record of 24-24, trying to stay afloat until they can get healthy. Devin Booker remains sidelined with a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Giannis, Middleton hit career milestones in 150-130 win over Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks are back at full strength (unless you want to count Serge Ibaka). Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton returned for the Bucks as they cruised to a 150-130 point victory over the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee controlled the game from start to finish, scoring 49 points in the first quarter alone. In fact, they led by 30 or more points for most of the contest before the Pistons made it appear closer during garbage time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Low-Risk, High-Reward Trade That Sends D'Angelo Russell To The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are a team that has been trending upward as of late. They are currently the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference and are slightly above .500 with a 25-22 record. The East is definitely an extremely competitive conference this year, and perhaps a good move for the Miami Heat would involve them making a trade to try and get ahead of the pack.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cavs Trade Talk: Will They Make a Move?

It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.

