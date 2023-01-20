Read full article on original website
IX Art Park hires Lisa Capraro to serve as new executive director
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - IX Art Park has hired Lisa Capraro to serve as its new executive director. The founder and interim executive director, Susan Krischel, will remain as the president of the board. Capraro says she will continue to focus on growing community involvement. “The arts are one of...
Piedmont Master Gardeners grant program returns after 3 year hiatus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners grant program is back after a three year hiatus. The grants are for projects that teach students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County about the natural world. The Master Gardeners are hoping to support around 20 projects. The deadline to apply for the...
UVA art exhibit offering supportive space to undocumented people
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ruffin Gallery at the University of Virginia is hosting the Aesthetics of Undocumentedness exhibit, a collection of works from artists who are or were undocumented. Federico Cuatlacuatl is one of the artist shown in this exhibit. He was a former DACA recipient. “A lot of...
Charlottesville bakery calls rising egg prices ‘very painful’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Egg prices are soaring in grocery stores, leaving some bakery owners exhausted. “It’s been very painful, and we don’t want to compromise our quality with any substitutions,” Aileen Magnotto said. Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville. “It was just a few...
Albemarle working with school divisions to help close achievement gap
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools are working to close the achievement gap, something Superintendent Matthew Haas says has been an issue for a while. The county says the Standards Of Learning scores for students of color are below the state average in all areas, expect overall...
Charlottesville repairing, modernizing 3 affordable housing sites
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is continuing its redevelopment and refurbishment of affordable housing in the city. The city says it will be making major repairs and replacements to three sites. Brandon Collins is with Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority. He says the problems seen today are decades in the...
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
Madison Board of Supervisors to hear amended contract for old Criglersville Elementary building
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Board of Supervisors will hear an amended sales contract for the old Criglersville Elementary School. In November, supervisors denied a rezoning request for the elementary school. Some Criglersville residents voiced their concerns against the proposals. “What we would like is something that...
Attorney for former-Chief Brackney promising to continue legal fight
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The attorney for Charlottesville’s former police chief, RaShall Brackney, says even though her case against the city has now been dismissed, the battle has just begun. Brackney’s attorney released a statement Monday, January 23, saying that they knew the process would be a hard one....
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community and beyond are taking a tour of the area’s newest living space. Atlantic Builders had a pre-sales event for its different three-level town home collection at Southwood Sunday, January 22. The location is near Fifth Street Shopping Center. The company...
Louisa County using $11M grant to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is getting a big chunk of money to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park. The county received a grant of a little more than $11.5 million to get the land ready for use. The lot is about 700 acres and will become the home to incoming businesses.
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
Albemarle teachers learning proactive ways to handle active shooter emergencies
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is changing how it handles active shooter situations. ALICE Training is all about being proactive. While teachers say they hope they never have to use it, the goal is to keep students safe. “I hope that this two-day training is a...
North Fork Discovery Park getting $3M to help speed up business growth in Albemarle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - North Fork Discovery Park in Albemarle County is getting $3 million to continue its work. Funding is coming from the Business Ready Sites Program grant, in collaboration with the UVA Foundation. They’re putting that money into 31 acres of land to be used to benefit businesses.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 685, near Landon’s Lane, shortly after noon Thursday, January 19. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again, and collided with a tree.
First look at options for the future of Free Bridge Lane
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Pantops Community Advisory Committee looked at two possible options for the future of Free Bridge Lane. More than fifty people showed up to listen and weigh in. The first option is the “Promenade Design” which turns the entire street into a pedestrian and biking trail....
Suspect wanted for making bomb threat toward Wytheville Walmart
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alan Rosenbaum, 41 of Charlottesville and formerly of Wytheville, is wanted for allegedly making threats by phone to the Wytheville Walmart on Sunday night. The store was evacuated and searched, according to Wytheville Police. No explosive devices were found. Rosenbaum is wanted for the felony of...
Little Wintry Mix with Mainly Cold Rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to Sunday morning, expect mainly a chilly rain to arrive from the southwest. It will begin as some sleet over central Virginia this morning. There’s a higher chance of sleet and freezing rain/ice for a longer duration over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Watch for slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly rainfall this afternoon into this evening for the lower elevations.
