Did we witness the figurative end of West Virginia’s men’s basketball season this past weekend?. There are at least 13 games remaining for the Mountaineers – 12 regular season contests, plus at least one in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City – but given the demeanor and comments of WVU head coach Bob Huggins following the game, plus the feelings engendered and conclusions drawn as West Virginia wasted yet another second-half lead and imploded down the stretch against Texas, it’s hard not to feel that there’s anything other than more of the same in store.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO