One shot in Morgantown, West Virginia on Monday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was shot on Grant Avenue in Morgantown's Sunnyside neighborhood on Monday night. West Virginia University sent an alert encouraging students and staff to seek shelter and avoid Grant Avenue because there was a shooting in the 500 block.
Gregory Lynn Harvath
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gregory Lynn Harvath, 65, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on March 31, 1957, to the late William Clinton Harvath and the late Mary Lee (Coburn) Harvath. Gregory was a graduate of...
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
Shriver's legacy at PTCHC honored with building dedication
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — To honor the hard work and dedication of one of its first employees, the Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers Inc. (PTCHC) board of director’s recently held a ceremony to name its administration building. With a new sign placed above the door, the board, including...
Ex-West Liberty University president now a school consultant
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Liberty University president whose contract was not renewed last year has been retained as a consultant, a university official said. W. Franklin Evans is now a research analyst and executive consultant at the university, Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas told The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register.
Wasted opportunities weighing on the Mountaineers
Did we witness the figurative end of West Virginia’s men’s basketball season this past weekend?. There are at least 13 games remaining for the Mountaineers – 12 regular season contests, plus at least one in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City – but given the demeanor and comments of WVU head coach Bob Huggins following the game, plus the feelings engendered and conclusions drawn as West Virginia wasted yet another second-half lead and imploded down the stretch against Texas, it’s hard not to feel that there’s anything other than more of the same in store.
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council holds work session on planning, zoning ordinances
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Tuesday evening, Fairmont City Council held a work session to discuss six proposed planning and zoning ordinances that are designed to make the process of building homes easier for new and current residents. All the proposed ordinances have already been approved by the...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Community calendar
• Preston County Commission: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the building behind the Preston County Courthouse Annex. Meetings are broadcast on YouTube.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
