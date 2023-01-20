Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Florida woman accused of killing dying husband may get bond
Ellen Gilland faces a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her terminally ill husband. She was denied bond over the weekend but one attorney says there may be an argument for her release.
Execution Date Set in 1990 Murder
Gov. DeSantis has Signed Death Warrant for Donald David Dillbeck
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Death Warrant In 1990 Mall Parking Lot Stabbing Murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant and scheduled a Feb. 23 execution of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, according to documents filed at the Florida Supreme Court.
Arrest expected in murder of man killed in front of his 2-year-old in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video with this story is from an earlier, related report. First Coast News reporting on this arrest will not compromise the investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Nearly a year after a St. Augustine father of four was shot to death in front of...
niceville.com
Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison
FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
niceville.com
Florida career offender gets 10 years for intent to distribute fentanyl
FLORIDA – Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl has landed a convicted Broward County drug dealer back in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Cast Lucas, 36, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison as...
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Shouldn't Require Unanimous Juries for Death Sentences
While addressing a gathering of law enforcement officers on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said he hopes to change state law to make it easier to execute convicted criminals. Calling it "one of the things we have to address," DeSantis said that a "supermajority" of jurors ought to...
Mailbox is stolen from St. Johns County home, leaving owners with questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Johns County family wants answers after they say their mailbox was stolen Saturday night. The family tells Action News Jax, their mailbox was the only one on their street, and in their entire neighborhood, that was taken. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990.
Florida educators face possible felony for violating new state law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is in the process of reviewing all material in classroom libraries to stay compliant with a new state law signed by the governor last year under House Bill 1467. Some teachers said they’ve been told to temporarily pack up their books until they can be certified.
5 escaped Missouri inmates apprehended
Five escaped Missouri inmates have been apprehended after escaping from the St. Francois County Jail.
Bay News 9
Troopers citing drivers for failing to 'move over' for first responders in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — During "Move Over Awareness Month," crews like first responders are drawing attention to the unsafe situations they say continue on the roads, when other drivers fail to move over for the crews. "There’s just really no room for error when somebody’s hit at 70 miles per...
Highlands Today
Dyer Nichols: 5 Memphis officers shot dead after man hospitalized after arrest
The Memphis Police Department has fired five police officers Death of Dyer NicholasHe died in hospital after being arrested by police earlier this month, according to a post from the department A verified Twitter account. “The heinous nature of this incident is no reflection on the good work that our...
Student falls 2 stories at Pedro Menendez High School, St. Johns County School District says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old student fell two stories at Pedro Menendez High School on Tuesday afternoon, the St. Johns County School District tells Action News Jax. SJCSD said the student had to be air-lifted to the hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. PMHS Principal...
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
Student airlifted to hospital after falling two stories at Pedro Menendez High School
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A student was airlifted to the hospital after falling down two stories in the school courtyard at Pedro Menendez High School, school officials said Tuesday. The student did not lose consciousness but had injuries severe enough that St. Johns County Fire Rescue determined that life...
actionnewsjax.com
At least 4 killed in Northern California agricultural area
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — At least four people were fatally shot Monday in a Northern California agricultural area and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said. California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said at least...
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
First Coast News
'It's never easy:' Ponte Vedra mom calling for accountability after daughter dies by suicide
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Kimber Kegley is calling for accountability from the St. Johns County School District. Her 17-year-old daughter, Ashlee, died by suicide in 2022. She was a senior at Nease High School. Ashlee left an eight-minute video explaining to her family that she was bullied by...
