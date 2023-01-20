ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison

FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
FORT WHITE, FL
actionnewsjax.com

At least 4 killed in Northern California agricultural area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — At least four people were fatally shot Monday in a Northern California agricultural area and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said. California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said at least...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

