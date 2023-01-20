Miller High Life Theatre will keep that name for another 3 years under sponsorship extension.

Downtown Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theatre will keep that name for another three years under a new sponsorship extension.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. , which owns the Miller High Life brand as well as other former Miller Brewing Co. brands, announced Friday a three-year sponsorship renewal for Miller High Life Theatre, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Wisconsin Center convention center.

All three facilities are operated by the Wisconsin Center, a public agency that is funded in part by taxes levied on hotel rooms, restaurant meals and car rentals in Milwaukee County.

The sponsorship agreement includes extending the Miller High Life Theatre naming rights through 2025.

Miller High Life Theatre acquired that name in 2017 under a five-year agreement announced one year earlier. That agreement was later extended to the end of 2022.

Financial terms of the new extension were not immediately provided by the Wisconsin Center District.

The theater, which for years had been underused, has seen a "very strong" increase in events since the district in 2022 signed a five-year agreement with Pabst Theater Group as its exclusive booking agent , according to district President and Chief Executive Officer Marty Brooks. He made those comments at a Friday district board meeting.

“Wisconsin Center District is committed to strengthening Milwaukee’s reputation and enhancing its cultural attractions through partnerships with likeminded companies like Molson Coors,” Brooks said, in statement.

“Molson Coors and Wisconsin Center District share the same goal of elevating Milwaukee as a vibrant city," said Dan Idstein, Molson Coors general manager of sales.

"We are thrilled that Molson Coors and our more than 1,700 Milwaukee employees can continue to support our local community through this renewed partnership," Idstein said, in a statement.

