New York City, NY

Cheddar News

New York’s Second Cannabis Dispensary Claims a Lot of Firsts

"When cannabis retail store Smacked Village opens its doors to the public Tuesday morning, it will be the Empire State’s second, licensed, adult-use cannabis retail store. But it also claims a lot of firsts.Smacked Village will be the first individual-owned shop after nonprofit Housing Works opened its dispensary in late December. It’s also the first Black-owned shop, and, crucially, the first shop owned by an individual harmed by punitive cannabis laws.“It's really overwhelming. It's a little scary. But at the same time, I got my family here, I got my wife here with me, and I just feel great,” owner...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year

Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
WKTV

Supplemental SNAP benefits will end in New York after February

ALBANY, N.Y. – After nearly three years, people enrolled in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will stop receiving additional benefits after February. Since April 2020, SNAP recipients have been getting at least $95 extra in their monthly benefits to offset the economic impacts of the pandemic....
NEW YORK STATE
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley

For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York Post

NY’s Kathy Hochul accused of double standard for banning flavored cigs not cannabis

Cigarette sellers are accusing Gov. Hochul of a double standard — proposing a ban on flavored tobacco while allowing the marketing of flavor-infused and fruity-scented marijuana merch. New York currently bans the sale of flavored vaping products. In her 2023 State of the State policy agenda,  Hochul said she’ll introduce legislation to expand the ban to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products — like menthol smokes. The governor also proposed to hike the cigarette tax $1 — from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. “These actions are projected to reduce the number of young people smoking cigarettes by 9%, prevent 22,000...
Time Out New York

You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore

The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

