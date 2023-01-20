Read full article on original website
WSLS
Breaking down the Virginia DMV’s Mileage Choice Program
The DMV is sending out mailers advertising Virginia’s Mileage Choice program. A DMV spokesperson said the program was created to maintain Virginia’s state roads. As more people are driving fuel-efficient and electric cars, they are spending less at the pump on gas taxes. To make up for the...
WSLS
Teacher Job Recruiting Fair hoping to fill hundreds of open positions across Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – It is no secret that schools all across the country are struggling to find teachers to fill open positions. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,589 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 10,611 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,251,042 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,516 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,508 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
NBC 29 News
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
DHHR warns of scam targeting EBT cardholders
The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) Tuesday warned West Virginians that a text scam is targeting people who use EBT cards.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia
Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
WSLS
Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases
In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
WSLS
Mandatory internet safety education proposed for all Virginia public schools
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a bill that would make internet safety education mandatory in Virginia public schools. HB1575 is being talked about right now by lawmakers in Richmond. The Safety While Accessing Technology (SWAT) education program would include:. Instruction on safe use of social networking websites and communication.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
WSLS
New Virginia bill proposes controversial gender identity legislation
RICHMOND, Va. – A fight is raging in the General Assembly over parental rights. A new bill will require schools in Virginia to notify parents if their child identifies as a gender other than their biological sex. Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia and worries it...
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
Henrico man has no answers on why money disappeared from his Bank of America account
A Henrico County man says he still doesn't know why money went missing from his Bank of America account on Wednesday.
