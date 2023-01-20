Read full article on original website
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chargers request OC interview with Bills' Joe Brady
[RELATED: 2023 Offensive/Defensive Coordinator Search Tracker]. Garafolo adds that Brady has “multiple requests” from teams, and considering his current title, we can assume these mystery suitors are eyeing the coach for OC opportunities. It’s uncertain which (if any) interviews Brady will consider taking, according to Garafolo. Following...
Chargers, Commanders to interview Rams’ Thomas Brown for OC
Thomas Brown interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching job, but he will also have the chance at two coordinator positions soon. The Chargers and Commanders will meet with the Rams’ tight ends coach this week. Mentioned previously as a Commanders candidate, Brown will meet with the NFC East...
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Ezekiel Elliott considering pay cut to stay with Cowboys?
Ezekiel Elliott had one of the least-productive seasons of his career in 2022, making his $10.9MM salary in 2023 potentially unpalatable. However, it sounds like the veteran running back is willing to take a pay cut if it means sticking with the Cowboys. A person familiar with the player’s thinking told Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News that Elliott would consider reducing his salary if it meant he’d stick around Dallas.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Cardinals to conduct second HC interview with Dan Quinn
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Arizona will conduct an in-person meeting with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tonight (Twitter link). Arizona had met virtually with the 52-year-old this past weekend, as he and the Cowboys were preparing for their game against the 49ers. With Dallas having lost that contest, Quinn is free to meet with prospective teams during the week, meaning clarity on his future could be coming soon.
Rams interviewed Marcus Brady, Brian Johnson for OC job
Mike LaFleur still appears to be the favorite for the Rams offensive coordinator job, but that hasn’t stopped the organization from considering other candidates. According to Albert Breer of SportsIllustrated.com, the Rams have interviewed Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson and former Colts OC Marcus Brady for the job. The...
Vikings, Dolphins request DC interviews with Seahawks' Sean Desai
The Vikings and Dolphins are in need of a new defensive coordinator, and both clubs have requested interviews with Seahawks defensive assistant and associate head coach Sean Desai (Twitter link via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com). Desai was also a candidate for the Browns’ DC post that was recently filled by Jim Schwartz.
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero set for second Colts interview
Two offseasons ago, the Rams promoted Ejiro Evero from safeties coach — his role from 2017-20 — to their defensive backs coach. This offseason, two teams are seriously considering him for head coaching positions. The Broncos’ defensive coordinator has made it to the finalist stage with the Texans...
Giants, safety Julian Love have mutual interest in new deal
With their offseason now underway, the New York Giants have a number of important decisions to make on a roster which made a surprising run to the divisional round of the playoffs. While the team’s offensive catalysts have understandably drawn plenty of attention on that front, a few key defenders are due for new contracts as well.
Latest report casts further uncertainty on Sean Payton's future
The Broncos had scheduled a second Sean Payton interview for this week, but NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that the meeting is now on hold. Next on Payton’s docket will be an interview with the Cardinals, but chatter about the Fox analyst hopping off the 2023 coaching carousel to join a potentially flashier ride next year persists.
Buccaneers request OC interview with Jaguars' Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter is back on the offensive coordinator radar. Being out of the play-calling mix for the past four seasons, the former Lions OC received an interview request Tuesday. The Buccaneers want to meet with the Jaguars’ passing-game coordinator about their OC role, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com....
Report: Chargers to conduct OC interviews with Luke Steckel, Greg Olson
The Chargers’ search for a new offensive coordinator is continuing, and two more names have been added to the list of candidates. Los Angeles will conduct an interview with Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel this week, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 37-year-old began his coaching career...
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffers fractured fibula
Running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half and initially ruled out with a high ankle sprain. However, further testing revealed that he had additionally suffered a fractured fibula, as detailed by ESPN’s Todd Archer. Surgery will be required, and the recovery time after that will likely take between three and four months.
Dolphins to interview Anthony Campanile for DC job
After three years with the Dolphins organization, Anthony Campanile is eyeing a promotion. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins will interview their linebackers coach for their vacant defensive coordinator gig. Campanile had a long collegiate coaching career prior to his stint with the Dolphins. He coached defensive...
Carolina Panthers, Bradley Bozeman have mutual interest in new deal
The Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman to a modest one-year, $2.8M contract last offseason, which was something of a surprise given that the Alabama product was coming off a productive season as the Ravens’ full-time starter at center and seemed primed for a more robust market. After an uncertain start to his Carolina tenure, however, both player and team are interested in continuing their relationship, as David Newton of ESPN.com tweets.
Patrick Mahomes suffers high ankle sprain
The Chiefs qualified for their fifth consecutive AFC title game Saturday, but the top story leading into next week’s game (regardless of their opponent or its location) will be the health status of their star quarterback. Patrick Mahomes missed time due to an ankle injury midway through Kansas City’s win over Jacksonville, and underwent further testing Sunday.
