Dekalb County, GA

At least one injury in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting which injured one person on Friday.

NewsChopper 2 is over the Shell gas station off Flat Shoals Road where police tape is blocking off the parking lot.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News one person was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown.

At least four to five police cars can be seen investigating at the gas station.

NewsChopper 2 also spotted police officers with their guns drawn and a K9 unit searching a public storage unit down the street.

