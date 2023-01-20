Read full article on original website
Liverpool vs West Ham Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Previewing Liverpool vs West Ham in the Continental Cup quarter-finals.
Southampton vs Newcastle - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Southampton and Newcastle at St. Mary's on Tuesday night.
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo games at Al Nassr: Live stream, TV & highlights
How you can watch Cristiano Ronaldo's games for Al Nassr.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Barcelona's quest to win a record 32nd Copa del Rey continues with a quarter-final against Real Sociedad. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
Leicester hold talks with Lyon loanee Tete over January transfer
Leicester have spoken with Lyon loanee Tete after missing out on Fiorentina's Nicolas Jackson.
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Magpies secure EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win
Newcastle United will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton following a 1-0 victory at St Mary's.
Pays de Cassel 0-7 PSG: Player ratings as Mbappe nets five in dominant win
Match report & player ratings from Pays de Cassel 0-7 PSG.
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane ties at top of Spurs scoring charts
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 0-1 Tottenham in the Premier League.
WSL team of the week: gameweek 11
It was a mixed weekend for the WSL, with six fixtures falling foul to the frozen conditions: Tottenham vs Leicester was called off the evening before the match,
Man City confirm signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield
Man City have signed Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.
Bournemouth enter talks to sign Roma defender
Bournemouth are looking to add to their squad before the January transfer deadline.
Reading 0-1 Man Utd WSL: Player ratings as late goal sends Red Devils top
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Reading and Man Utd - 22 January 2023.
Teams with the most points after 20 games in a Premier League season
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have accumulated 50 points at the halfway point in the 2022/23 Premier League season. How will that compare to great starts of the past?
Arsenal confirm signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia
Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.
Fewest matches needed to score four Premier League hat-tricks
A look at the players to have taken the fewest matches to score four Premier League hat tricks
How Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the title race
A look at how Arsenal's win over Manchester United has affected the Premier League title race.
Chelsea vs Liverpool WSL clash postponed after six minutes
The WSL clash between Chelsea and Liverpool was postponed after six minutes of play at Kingsmeadow on Sunday due to the unplayable pitch conditions.
Arsenal vs Man Utd five-goal thriller recaptures old rivalry
Arsenal & Man Utd played out a five-goal thriller to bring back memories of the former rivalry.
FA Cup fourth round: Confirmed VAR, substitute and extra time rules
All you need to know about how FA Cup ties will be decided in the fourth round.
