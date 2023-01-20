Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Dietary fiber intake tied to incidence of migraine
Increased dietary fiber intake is associated with a decreased incidence of migraine, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Hao Huang and Kaiyin He, both from The First Affiliated Hospital at Jinan University in Guangzhou, China, examined the association between dietary fiber intake and the prevalence of severe headache or migraine using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (1999 to 2004).
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
MedicalXpress
Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
MedicalXpress
Updated guideline recommends CBT or second-generation antidepressants for adults with major depressive disorder
The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued an update of its guideline with clinical recommendations for nonpharmacologic and pharmacologic treatments of adults in the acute phase of major depressive disorder (MDD). In the updated clinical guideline, ACP recommends the use of either cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or second-generation antidepressants (SGAs) as initial treatment in adults with moderate to severe MDD, and suggests the combination of both, as an alternate initial treatment option. The guideline and supporting evidence reviews are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Multiple artery blockage patients fare better and live longer with coronary artery bypass surgery than with stenting
A study of more than 100,000 patients has revealed that, for patients with blockages in multiple arteries, those who opt for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are less likely to die from their condition, less likely to need additional surgery, and less likely to have a heart attack than patients who choose to undergo a stent procedure.
ahchealthenews.com
Navigating perimenopause, also known as reverse puberty
The end of a woman’s reproductive years can mark a physical and emotional shift. While much attention is given to menopause, perimenopause actually lasts much longer and can begin sooner than you think. Perimenopause is the slow decline of estrogen and progesterone, which leads to the end of a...
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
MedicineNet.com
What Is an Example of Auditory Processing Disorder?
Auditory processing disorder is a functional disorder that causes difficulty processing the sound heard. The symptoms of auditory processing disorder differ among people and manifest as a combination of various issues. There are five basic forms of auditory processing disorder, each with different symptoms, which include:. Auditory hypersensitivity: Also called...
psychologytoday.com
Living With Migraine and Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS)
Researchers have found that nearly 30 percent of those with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) also have migraine. POTS is a disorder that causes lightheadedness, fainting, and a rapid heart rate. COVID has brought further recognition to POTS which could lead to more research and better treatment. I had had a...
PopSugar
Does the "Hormone-Balancing" Carrot Salad From TikTok Really Work? We Asked an Ob-Gyn
Considering TikTok has already managed to convince people that balsamic vinegar and seltzer is a healthy alternative to Coke, and that you can make low-carb bread with just eggs, sugar, and cornstarch, it comes as no surprise that a raw-carrot salad is currently trending on the app. According to many who have shared the recipe, eating raw carrots every day is all you need to balance your hormones, and turning it into a salad is the best way to go about it.
BBC
Could menopause leave have helped young women with the condition?
Your teens and 20s are full of change: your first job, college, university, all while your body changes too. One change you might not expect is to go through the menopause. This is when your periods stop, and you can experience other symptoms like hot flushes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping and low mood or anxiety.
What Exactly Is an Epidural? (Hint: It's Not Just a Shot)
Childbirth is complicated, and it's understandable to have questions about the process if you've never gone through it before, including details about pain medication options like an epidural. TikTok user @z00mie recently went viral for a post in which she expresses her shock at learning what's actually involved in an...
EatingWell
Does Dehydration Cause Weight Gain?
Over half of all Americans have expressed a desire to lose weight, according to a recent Gallup poll. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more Americans are some version of a weight-loss diet compared to a decade ago, with the majority of dieters being over the age of 40.
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Post-Viral Syndrome?
Post-viral syndrome, or post-viral fatigue, is the enduring fatigue and other flu-like symptoms that can occur after fighting a viral infection. Post-viral syndrome isn’t a new condition, but recently it has become increasingly associated with post-COVID-19 syndrome, also known as long COVID. Read on to learn about symptoms of...
Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause
An expert in women's health offers some suggestions for helping control symptoms during menopause.
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
Healthline
How to Treat Blepharitis at Home
While it’s best to have a doctor confirm that your symptoms are related to blepharitis and not another condition, you may be able to treat them at home. If you have swollen, red, and crusty eyelids, you may have blepharitis. “Blepharitis” is the medical term for eyelid inflammation.
Why Some Women Bleed Years Into Menopause
While menopause typically means the end of bleeding for most women, there are a few reasons why some may experience bleeding after menopause.
