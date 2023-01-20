Investigators capture a 'molecular snapshot' to illuminate the origins of pulmonary arterial hypertension

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Exertional dyspnea: A misleading presentation of pulmonary embolism
The Pulmonary Embolism Dyspnea Italian Study (PEDIS), just published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, has demonstrated for the first time that the recent onset of severe respiratory fatigue due to minor efforts, especially in young subjects, can be a symptom revealing a pulmonary embolism in 1 out of 3 cases.
MedicalXpress
Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
MedicalXpress
Multiple artery blockage patients fare better and live longer with coronary artery bypass surgery than with stenting
A study of more than 100,000 patients has revealed that, for patients with blockages in multiple arteries, those who opt for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are less likely to die from their condition, less likely to need additional surgery, and less likely to have a heart attack than patients who choose to undergo a stent procedure.
MedicalXpress
Higher physical activity levels associated with reduced respiratory infection susceptibility in children
Higher levels of daily physical activity are associated with reduced susceptibility to upper respiratory tract infections such as the common cold, suggests a study of 104 Polish children published in Pediatric Research. Wojciech Feleszko, Katarzyna Ostrzyżek-Przeździecka and colleagues measured the physical activity levels and symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
More patients may benefit from surgery for pulmonary embolism
A new American Heart Association scientific statement suggests surgery be considered for more people with high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). The statement, published today in the American Heart Association's flagship peer-reviewed journal Circulation, also calls for data quality registries for high-risk patients with pulmonary embolism and increased research to gain a better understanding of the disease process and effective treatments. The statement will be presented at 7:45 am PST today, Monday, January 23, 2023, at the 59th Annual Meeting of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons in San Diego.
MedicalXpress
Head injury is associated with doubled mortality rate long-term
Adults who suffered any head injury during a 30-year study period had two times the rate of mortality than those who did not have any head injury, and mortality rates among those with moderate or severe head injuries were nearly three times higher, according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, published today in JAMA Neurology.
MedicalXpress
New digital health tool assists pharmacists with minor ailment prescribing
As of January 1, 2023, the pharmacists' scope of practice has expanded across Ontario with the ability for pharmacists to assess and autonomously prescribe medications for 13 minor ailments. While new to Ontario, this process is not a novelty, as pharmacists in other countries and Canadian provinces have been improving...
WebMD
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
earth.com
Exercise may actually be the fountain of youth
Imagine if we could reverse the effects of aging simply by exercising. A new study, published in The Journal of Physiology, suggests that exercise may indeed make the muscle cells of lab mice more youthful and may help ameliorate the adverse effects of aging in humans too. The process of...
Healthline
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is a rare but serious brain condition in which you lose your ability to move and speak. You’re still conscious and, in most cases, can move your eyes and blink. Though there’s no cure, some treatments can improve your quality of life. Locked-in syndrome is a...
How to have a healthy gut microbiome
NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
MedicalXpress
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
Black people are more likely to die from certain cancers, new study finds
A new study by the American Cancer Society reveals that Black people are significantly more likely to die from certain types of cancer, owing to structural inequities in access both to health care and to information. As part of the health organization’s yearly cancer statistics, published in the peer-reviewed medical...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find hybrid immunity is the best protection against COVID-19
A University of Calgary research group joined forces with members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle a global health question. What is the best protection against COVID-19? Analyzing data from controlled studies throughout the world, researchers discovered people with hybrid immunity are the most protected against severe illness and reinfection.
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
MedicalXpress
First-degree relatives have high perceived risk for rheumatoid arthritis
First-degree relatives (FDRs) of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a high perceived risk for developing RA, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in RMD Open. Sarah Bunnewell, from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust in the United Kingdom, and colleagues defined variables associated with perceived risk for...
MedicalXpress
Study offers first glimpse of how many suffer from previously unknown VEXAS syndrome
About 13,200 men and another 2,300 women in the United States over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome, according to a new study. Long considered a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified in 2020, the latest findings, led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, offer the first indication of how common the illness is domestically.
