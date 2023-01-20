Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
MedicalXpress
Using a seaweed sugar to trigger immune responses that suppress melanomas
Immunotherapies have improved outcomes of many patients with cancer, including melanoma. But these therapies work for only a subset of patients. Numerous studies are looking at improving responses, including research focusing on enhancing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). TILs are immune cells in tumors that can recognize and attack the cancer cells but often there aren't enough of them or they're unable to harness a strong enough response to durably suppress tumor growth and spread.
MedicalXpress
How cancer cells die: Scientists explore new pathways of pyroptosis, killer kin of apoptosis
For anyone who has taken Biology 101, the concept of apoptosis—programmed cell death—is taught early in the course. You can't understand the life cycle of a cell without learning how they die. What's usually not taught in Bio 101 is another way that cells die, a process called...
MedicalXpress
Regorafenib shown to augment antitumor effect of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in advanced gastric cancers
Fibrotic cancers such as gastric cancers are highly resistant to conventional therapies like immune checkpoint inhibitors. Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) are an important part of the tumor microenvironment contributing to this resistance. Now, researchers from Kumamoto University, Japan, have demonstrated that regorafenib and anti-PD-1 work synergistically to target CAFs, in turn modifying the cancer stroma and reducing fibrotic tumor growth.
MedicalXpress
Lymphoma mutation yields super-competitive immune cells
The key to understanding how the most aggressive lymphomas arise and resist current therapies may lie in mutations that disrupt a critical natural selection process among antibody-producing B cells, according to a multi-institutional preclinical study led by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common...
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
MedicalXpress
To rev-up CAR T-cell therapy, inhibit the SUSD2 membrane protein, study suggests
Inhibiting a particular protein in cancer-killing immune cells might improve the long-term effectiveness of CAR T-cell and other immune checkpoint therapies, according to a new study by researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC—James). Published...
MedicalXpress
Researchers circumvent radiation resistance in subtype of brain tumors
It's a good news, bad news story. Patients whose brain tumors have a mutated enzyme called IDH1 typically live longer than those without the mutation. But even as these tumors are initially less aggressive, they always come back. A key reason: The tumors are resistant to radiation treatment and are invasive.
MedicalXpress
Taste cells' role in immune response may lead to treatment of taste loss
Taste cells are heavily exposed to the microbes in the mouth, but their role in helping the body respond to those microbes has not yet been studied in detail. A recent study from a team of researchers from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and other institutions, however, has found that a subset of taste cells called type II taste cells may play a key role in the body's immune response to harmful oral microbes.
MedicalXpress
Body mass index tied to multiple myeloma survival
Underweight and severe obesity are associated with decreased survival in patients with multiple myeloma (MM), according to a study published online Jan. 12 in the Blood Cancer Journal. Urvi A. Shah, M.D., from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and colleagues assessed the impact of body...
MedicalXpress
New insights into the genetic basis of leukemia
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a malignant disease of the hematopoietic system that originates from immature precursors of red blood cells, platelets and part of the white blood cells. While in healthy people the multiplication and renewal of blood cells is strictly regulated, this process gets out of control in AML: an early precursor of the so-called myeloid cells degenerates and multiplies uncontrollably.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop tool that reduces errors in stem cell transplant reporting
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a custom-built application to automate determination of engraftment, a key outcome after hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The application supersedes a tedious manual process and at the same time substantially improves accuracy of reported hematopoietic cell transplant engraftments. The success of...
MedicalXpress
Alcohol-related liver disease: Mechanism could form basis for development of new therapies
Alcohol-related liver disease is among the most common causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Due to an incomplete understanding of the factors contributing to disease development, liver transplantation is still the only available cure. A team led by Tim Hendrikx from MedUni Vienna's Department of Laboratory Medicine has now uncovered...
Comments / 0