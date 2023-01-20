Implementing net zero policies would result in substantial reductions in mortality by 2050, according to a modeling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Results suggest that all policies combined would lead to at least two million additional years lived across the population of England and Wales by 2050. Retrofitting homes would account for 836,000 out of the two million additional years lived, as long as ventilation measures are provided for upgraded homes.

