MedicalXpress
Residential green space is associated with higher birth weight
There is scientific evidence that maternal exposure to natural environments supports healthy fetal growth. However, study results up to date had been heterogeneous across regions and there is very little research on the effects of blue spaces such as rivers, the sea or lakes. A new study involving a team...
MedicalXpress
Study shows insulating homes contributes most to health benefits of net zero policies in England and Wales
Implementing net zero policies would result in substantial reductions in mortality by 2050, according to a modeling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Results suggest that all policies combined would lead to at least two million additional years lived across the population of England and Wales by 2050. Retrofitting homes would account for 836,000 out of the two million additional years lived, as long as ventilation measures are provided for upgraded homes.
Chanel’s Front Row, a South Korean-Italian Match, Prada Helps With Ocean Education
TILDA TALKS FASHION: Tilda Swinton entered like the friendliest rock star in town, with her signature platinum locks shaved and sideswept, all while wearing a sequined silver bomber, and proceeded to hug and introduce herself to everyone in the front row. Chanel also brought together Marion Cotillard, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton, stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly and Big Bang rapper G-Dragon.
South Korean Firm Launches Fashion Collection Made in Italy
A KOREAN, ITALIAN MATCH: K-pop, South Korean idols and the country’s cosmetics and beauty industry have been catching the attention of fans — and of the luxury industry — around the world. Now a new fashion venture is launching, conceived and developed by South Korean company Hyaloid...
MedicalXpress
How much of a boost do 'booster' COVID-19 jabs give?
Scientists have found the "booster" COVID-19 vaccine program led to a large boost in the antibodies that help protect against coronavirus. High levels of antibodies is associated with lower risk of severe infection. The study, which is part of the National Core Study for Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing, is published...
Ship sinks between S. Korea and Japan; 11 found unconscious
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Ships searching in wind-whipped waters between South Korea and Japan have picked up at least 12 of the 22 crew members from a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday. Officials said only one of them remained conscious, but they did not immediately confirm any deaths.
MedicalXpress
'Not afraid of the virus': Wuhan turns page on COVID, three years on
Residents of China's Wuhan said Monday they were hopeful for the future and no longer afraid of COVID-19, three years after the city was locked down over what was then a mysterious virus. Since Beijing ordered Wuhan sealed off in a bid to suffocate the outbreak in January 2020, COVID...
MedicalXpress
Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO
Five billion people are exposed to higher heart disease risks through trans fat, the World Health Organization said Monday, calling out countries that have failed to act against the toxic substance. The WHO issued an appeal in 2018 for the industrially produced fatty acids in foods to be eliminated worldwide...
MedicalXpress
Anti-aging gene shown to rewind heart age by ten years
An anti-aging gene discovered in a population of centenarians has been shown to rewind the heart's biological age by 10 years. The breakthrough, published in Cardiovascular Research and led by scientists at the University of Bristol and the MultiMedica Group in Italy, offers a potential target for patients with heart failure.
