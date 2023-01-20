SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Through the ups and the downs of building leads and then having them evaporate, North Carolina did just enough to overcome a challenging environment and make Tuesday night a success. The Tar Heels topped Syracuse 72-68 at the lively JMA Wireless Dome, with Pete Nance and RJ Davis swooping in during the final seconds to deliver this eventful victory and escape for UNC.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO