Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates just invested in a startup that's trying to stop cows from burping and farting so much
Australia's Rumin8 is developing seaweed-based feed that would cut methane — a byproduct of the food digestion process — from livestock emissions.
Wichita Eagle
Michael Hiltzik: Moderna and Pfizer are jacking up the price of COVID vaccines. The government should stop them
Stéphane Bancel, the chief executive of drug company Moderna, could barely restrain his pride in issuing his annual letter to shareholders on Jan. 3. "Since the beginning, it has been our mission to deliver on the promise of mRNA technology for patients," Bancel wrote, referring to the vaccines in the company's product pipeline that use short pieces of genetic code to help cells build immunity.
Wichita Eagle
Amazon Takes Another Step into the Healthcare Arena
When it comes to drug prices, America leads the way. Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anyone else in the world, with average costs of about $1,300 per person, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 83% of...
Wichita Eagle
Microsoft Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog
Microsoft’s disclosures about how corporate tech spending is shaping up in 2023 will get close attention as the software giant reports on Tuesday afternoon. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Microsoft to report December quarter (fiscal second quarter) revenue of $52.99 billion (up 2.4% annually) and EPS of $2.29 (down 7.5%).
Wichita Eagle
Musk tells tweet fraud jury he has no trouble raising money
Elon Musk told a jury he was confident he could have pulled off his proposal 4 1/2 years ago to take Tesla Inc. private, saying he never has trouble raising money for his companies. The chief executive officer, in his third day on the witness stand, was defending the legitimacy...
Comments / 0