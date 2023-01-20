Read full article on original website
Researchers discover elephant extinction could have major impact on atmospheric carbon levels
In findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report that elephants play a key role in creating forests which store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of forests in Africa. If the already critically endangered elephants become extinct, rainforest of central and west Africa, the second largest rainforest on earth, would lose between six and nine percent of their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, amplifying planetary warming.
Economics trump environment to save large carnivores, say ecologists
Rapid economic growth has pushed rare species of big carnivores to the brink of extinction, but ecologists have suggested our appetite to once again live alongside big cats is increasing. Scientists at the University of Reading studied the relative fortunes of 50 species of large carnivores worldwide over the past...
Global study of hypoxia in rivers shows it is more prevalent than previously thought
New research led by University of Nevada, Reno Assistant Professor Joanna Blaszczak shows hypoxia in rivers and streams is generally much more prevalent across the globe than previously thought. Hypoxia is low or depleted oxygen levels in surface waters that can be harmful to aquatic species and can in some cases increase production of harmful greenhouse gases from rivers.
Exploding carp numbers are 'like a house of horrors' for Australia's rivers. Is it time to unleash carp herpes?
With widespread La Niña flooding in the Murray-Darling Basin, common carp (Cyprinus carpio) populations are having a boom year. Videos of writhing masses of both adult and young fish illustrate that all is not well in our rivers. Carp now account for up to 90% of live fish mass in some rivers.
Microbes could be used by farmers as natural fertilizer for poor soil
A study published in The ISME Journal identified 522 genomes of archaea and bacteria associated with the roots and soil of two plant species native to the Brazilian montane savanna ecoregion known as campos rupestres ("rocky meadows"). Hundreds of microorganisms hitherto unknown to science were identified, showing that the ecoregion is a biodiversity hotspot and that many new organisms have yet to be described and classified in Brazil.
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
No 'second law of entanglement' after all, claims study
The second law of thermodynamics is often considered to be one of only a few physical laws that is absolutely and unquestionably true. The law states that the amount of 'entropy'—a physical property—of any closed system can never decrease. It adds an 'arrow of time' to everyday occurrences, determining which processes are reversible and which are not. It explains why an ice cube placed on a hot stove will always melt, and why compressed gas will always fly out of its container (and never back in) when a valve is opened to the atmosphere.
Vast iceberg breaks off near UK Antarctic base
A huge iceberg nearly the size of Greater London has broken off the Antarctic ice shelf near a research station, the second such split in two years, researchers announced Monday. The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) said the formation of the new iceberg—in a natural process called "calving"—was not due to...
Camera-trap study provides photographic evidence of pumas' ecological impact
A camera-trap study of two ecosystems—one with pumas and one without—adds to scientists' understanding of the many ways apex predators influence the abundance, diversity and habits of other animals, including smaller carnivores. Reported in the journal Ecosphere, the study followed multiple members of the order Carnivora, looking at...
Scientists identify components of the molecular clock that helps some animals shed their skin
Shrimps, flies and other animals shed their outer body covering at specific times of the year or at specific points in their life cycles through a process called molting. Working with worms, FMI researchers identified the mechanisms underlying a molecular "molting clock"—as well as several of the clock's components. The findings may help to throw light on skin development and regeneration in other animals, including mammals.
Earth's inner core may have started spinning other way: Study
Far below our feet, a giant may have started moving against us. Earth's inner core, a hot iron ball the size of Pluto, has stopped spinning in the same direction as the rest of the planet and might even be rotating the other way, research suggested on Monday. Roughly 5,000...
Half of US coastal communities underestimate sea level risks, study finds
Many communities in the United States underestimate how much sea level will rise in their area, according to a new study in Earth's Future led by Andra Garner, a climate scientist at Rowan University. Garner and colleagues compiled a database of the most recent regional climate projections in 54 locations...
School uniforms are meant to foster a sense of belonging and raise achievement—but it's not clear that they do
In France, MPs have recently considered whether to reintroduce compulsory school uniform, with first lady Brigitte Macron adding her support to the idea. "It erases differences, it saves time," she said. These perceptions of the benefits of uniform are widely held—but do they hold up?. French MPs voted against...
Children learn to read faster when given appropriate challenges, study finds
Reading is the basis for most subjects, but a lot of children struggle to master it. Every fourth Norwegian boy aged 15 does not understand a complicated text. Girls do better. But new research shows very promising results in the effort to help pupils learn to read. It is important...
Study reveals influence of krill availability on humpback whale pregnancies
New collaborative research led by scientists at the University of California, Santa Cruz, shows reduced krill supplies lead to fewer pregnancies in humpback whales—a finding that could have major implications for industrial krill fishing. The study, published January 15 in Global Change Biology, is based on eight years of...
How plants are inspiring new ways to extract value from wastewater
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) are drawing inspiration from plants to develop new techniques to separate and extract valuable minerals, metals and nutrients from resource-rich wastewater. The ANU researchers are adapting plant 'membrane separation mechanisms' so they can be embedded in new wastewater recycling technologies. This approach offers...
North or south? How sea surface temperature anomalies in the North Pacific can influence the Arctic polar vortex
Previous studies have found that phase changes in the sea surface temperature (SST) of the North Pacific can modulate the variations in the stratospheric polar vortex (SPV) in the Arctic, which is a circulation of winds high up in the stratosphere with strong impacts on regional weather patterns. However, the...
Testing their mettle: How bacteria in deep-sea vents deal with toxic metal environments
When imagining the deep sea, we often think of a cold, dark and empty wasteland, sparsely populated by monstrous-looking creatures of the deep. But in fissures along the seabed, ocean water superheated by the Earth's magma and enriched with minerals from the crust gushes upwards, forming hydrothermal vents that act as oases for a diverse and unique marine ecosystem.
Runaway W. Antarctic ice sheet collapse not 'inevitable': study
The runaway collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet—which would trigger catastrophic sea level rise—is not "inevitable", scientists said Monday following research that tracked the region's recent response to climate change. As global temperatures rise, there is mounting concern that warming could trigger so-called tipping points that set...
Tigers in South Africa: A farming industry exists—often for their body parts
A tiger escaped from a residence and roamed the countryside outside Johannesburg, South Africa, for four days this month. It attacked a man and killed several animals, and was eventually shot by the authorities. Tigers aren't native to South Africa and are considered an alien species. Its escape highlights the...
